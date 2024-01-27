NHL Rumors: Stars, Jets, Canucks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars were one of many teams scouting the Ottawa Senators versus Montreal Canadiens game. What might they be looking for? The Winnipeg Jets know what they need. What specific trade targets might they be looking at? What is the priority for the Vancouver Canucks at the deadline? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers prepared to move Brett Kulak if it helps upgrade the roster and solve a cap problem?

Stars Might Want a Defenseman

TSN’s Darren Dreger shared some insight on the Stars scouts attending the Senators vs Canadiens game. He noted, that some believe the team might be looking at a center but Dreger says they feel like they’re pretty deep up front. Instead, he wonders about a defenseman.

Mike Matheson, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dreger explained:

You know, I got poking around with the Stars night. It seems like they’d like to add a defensemen. To what degree? Well, that’s interesting, right? I mean, it’s been enough speculation around (Jakob) Chychrun. That, that might be too high rent for the Dallas Stars. But then they’re looking, probably at Mike Matheson. Maybe (David) Savard. Maybe some other pieces that, that line up with the Montreal Canadiens.

Jets Looking for a Few Pieces

In a recent article for the Winnipeg Sun, Scott Billeck outlined 10 potential trade targets capable of elevating the Winnipeg Jets as they get ready for the playoffs and what they hope is a deep run. The team seeks a second-line center proficient in faceoffs, scoring depth, and a mid-tier defenseman.

Latest News & Highlights

To address the second-line center gap, names like Elias Lindholm from Calgary, Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens, and Adam Henrique from the Anaheim Ducks are suggested. Defensive options include Chris Tanev (Calgary), Sean Walker or Nick Seeler (Philadelphia Flyers), and Chychrun (Ottawa Senators). Billeck also presents dark-horse candidates: Nick Schmaltz (Arizona), Frank Vatrano (Anaheim), and Travis Konecny (Philadelphia).

Related: Today in Hockey History: Jan. 27

He writes:

The Jets will be looking for a 2C. Vladislav Namestnikov has earned full marks for his play, but this has the feeling of Bryan Little in 2017-18 and 2018-19. The Jets will want to find a Stastny-like impact and not a Kevin Hayes one….While the Jets are still waiting to get an extended glimpse of Kyle Connor, Vilardi and Scheifele together and healthy, there are no guarantees…. Ideally, the Jets would add a right-shot that can play in the top four, with bonus marks for a blue-liner who can play both sides of the line. source – ‘TRADE DEADLINE: 10 targets as Jets look to put team over the top’ – Soctt Billeck – Winnipeg Sun – 01/24/2024

With ample draft picks and promising prospects, the Jets possess enticing trade assets.

What Is the Biggest Need for the Canucks?

As per Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic, the Vancouver Canucks have a couple of needs heading into the trade deadline and they’ve identified their priorities. The Canucks have a particular focus on securing a top-six center to complement the Lotto Line. However, if the financial constraints make acquiring a top-six center challenging, the team is keen on targeting a winger as the next best option. Their ideal addition would be a dynamic playmaker proficient in transporting pucks up the ice, exerting control in the offensive zone, and adding an extra dimension to the top six.

Patrik Allvin, general manager of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

They also add that the team might be looking for some reinforcements or depth on the blue line.

In any event, as the Canucks gear up for what they hope is a lengthy playoff run, it might serve them well to be protective of having a puck-moving depth option to plug in on Hughes’ right side in the event of injury. source – ‘Canucks trade deadline need tiers: What should Vancouver add for a Stanley Cup run?’ – Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal – The Athletic – 01/23/2024

Could Kulak Be a Salary Cap Casualty for the Oilers?

Following hints from Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer about a potential defenseman move before the NHL Trade Deadline (without explicitly naming Brett Kulak), rumors swirl around the valuable blueliner. Despite the Edmonton Oilers’ 15-game winning streak and improved defense, Kulak’s name emerges on trade bait boards. NHL insider Frank Seravalli suggests Kulak as the most probable trade chip, citing his favorable contract, league-wide value, and the presence of a readily available replacement in Edmonton.

Seravalli writes:

The Oilers like Kulak. The Stony Plain, Alta., native likes playing in Edmonton. Full stop. It’s just that if the Oilers are going to manufacture salary cap space to make a big trade deadline acquisition, Kulak might have to be the casualty.

He adds that forwards Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod have played too well and because Kulak does not have any trade protection, he is in danger of being moved. Seravalli adds, “And swapping 22-year-old Philip Broberg with Kulak represents an immediate $2 million in savings on the cap.”

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter