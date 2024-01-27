Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Reaves, Bertuzzi & Benoit 

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Winnipeg Jets are just coming off one of the season’s most exciting games. The Maple Leafs got a last-minute overtime goal from Auston Matthews to skate away with a 1-0 win. But the real story of the game was Ilya Samsonov, who almost literally stole the game when he stopped a two-on-zero short-handed breakout by two Jets players.

While the Jets were undermanned because of injuries, they put up a good fight and carried every aspect of the game except the score. Samsonov’s timely saves, particularly during a crucial penalty kill that extended into the overtime session, and Matthews’ game-winner carried the day.

Tonight’s rematch brings back the same players, but the Jets could be healthier and they are on home ice. Can Samsonov continue his surprisingly stellar form and overcome the Jets’ determination to come back hard? It’s the last game for the Maple Leafs before the All-Star break, and it should be another close battle.

Item One: Samsonov Gets the Start Tonight Again

Recovering from a challenging start to the season, Samsonov showed his skills and determination by making 32 saves to put up his second shutout of the season. He was named the starter in tonight’s game against the Jets. He’s earned it after impressive performances against the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite a challenging season, Samsonov’s recent form shows that he has regained some of his confidence, which can only be a positive sign for the Maple Leafs. As he heads into tonight’s game, he comes in with a not-so-impressive record of 7-3-6, with a 3.45 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .875 save percentage.

Even Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit gave Samsonov his good wishes. Despite being on the losing end of the game, Brossoit’s sportsmanship shone through when he noted,

“You’ve got to tip your cap. He played really well. I knew we were in trouble after he made the 2-on-0 save. The crowd got into it. You could tell he was starting to feel it. Got to be happy for him after what he went through.”

Item Two: Tyler Bertuzzi Back After a New Family Addition

Tyler Bertuzzi, who missed Wednesday’s game against the Jets with the birth of his child, was back at practice on Friday. The forward will return for the second half of the home-and-away series. Bertuzzi’s time with the team has been a bit disappointing. He’s only put up six goals and 14 assists (for 20 points) in 45 games on the season.

More was expected from the top-six forward. Can he show more offense over the remainder of the season? If the Maple Leafs make the postseason, he seems able to turn up his game when it matters.

Item Three: Calle Jarnkrok Might Miss Tonight’s Game

Calle Jarnkrok suffered a hand injury during the morning skate on Friday. Although the extent of the injury is still being assessed, Jarnkrok might miss the game today. He’s been part of a solid third-line partnership skating with Nick Robertson and Max Domi. If Jarnkrok can’t go, the word is that Ryan Reaves might be a potential replacement in the lineup.

Jarnkrok has been solid for the Maple Leafs since he’s come to the team. Now in his second season in Toronto, the versatile forward has scored 10 goals and added nine assists (for 19 points) in 46 games. However, he has been held pointless over his past nine games.

Item Four: Will Ryan Reaves Be in the Lineup Tonight?

As noted, Reaves might just make his return to the lineup tonight against the Jets. With Jarnkrok potentially sidelined, the team might see what Reaves can bring. The big guy is likely chomping at the bit to return to a game. He was injured, but he’s been a healthy scratch for quite a few games now.

In fact, Reaves hasn’t seen the ice for game action since December 14. Given his lack of production and his poor underlying analytics, there have been questions about what his role might be with the team. Despite being healthy, the team hasn’t played him. Given that the 37-year-old tough guy has two years remaining on his contract, it’s telling that he’s sat out so much.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs have three depth defensemen who have been playing musical chairs in and out of the lineup this season. They are Conor Timmins, William Lagesson, and Simon Benoit.

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Timmons has been part of the Maple Leafs lineup in the last two games after being scratched in 13 of the previous 14 games. He’s a strong offensive player; however, the rap against him is his inconsistency in the defensive zone. That said, he took regular shifts in the past two wins, and the team played pretty well defensively. Timmins’ attraction is that he has the potential to contribute to the power play.

Lagesson has been a healthy scratch for the team’s last 14 games. The emergence of Benoit seems to have pushed him further down the team’s depth charts and has limited his chances to break into the lineup. Lagesson’s last game was on December 27. To my eyes, Lagesson has played well enough in his time on the ice.

It’s an interesting situation for all three defensemen. The bottom line is that it seems Benoit has made his case and will continue to be part of the regular lineup. What happens with Lagesson and Timmins will be interesting. On the positive side, the situation is good because both can play if there’s a reason to do so.