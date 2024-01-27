Maple Leafs’ Youngsters Starting to Show Value

As we’re just past the half way point of the season, 2023-24 has been one that the Toronto Maple Leafs would definitely like to right the wrong. They definitely expected to be a little more consistent in regards to their overall play, but the struggles persist and it’s forced them to re-evaluate how they approach the trade deadline.

While this season hasn’t been short on story lines, the play and impact they have got from their entry-level contract players has been flying under the radar. Head coach Sheldon Keefe has stated that he needs the players to show who he can rely on. At certain points throughout the season and even after those comments, Pontus Holmberg, Matthew Knies and Nick Robertson have answered the call. In a season where some veterans haven’t played well, they’ve shown that they can elevate their play.

Holmberg Shined on Top Line

Many were perplexed and intrigued at the notion of seeing Holmberg on the top line for their match against the Detroit Red Wings. The team was in the midst of a two-game losing streak where they blew multi-goal leads. The outcome was the same as the Maple Leafs lost to the Red Wings, but Holmberg’s impact was felt as he provided a strong jolt of energy to the top line and the two games that followed.

Pontus Holmberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Before that, Holmberg was still a fixture in the bottoms-six, but he was still being productive with three points in four games with limited minutes. When he got promoted to the line, his game never changed as the chemistry and production continued. In the three games he was up, he scored a goal and added three assists in the process. Since Jan. 6th, Holmberg has two goals and five assists as he has been playing some of his best hockey.

To go even further, here’s a breakdown of Holmberg on the top line in those three games at five-on-five.

Game CF% xGF% SCF% vs. DET 72% 75.27% 85.71% vs. EDM 35.14% 34.96% 36% vs. CGY 50% 53.96% 50%

The game against the Edmonton Oilers wasn’t the desired outcome for Holmberg and the top line. However, his play overall was still noticeable; utilizing his speed, getting in on the forecheck and establishing great body position to win battles and quickly find the star players. While he may not be a for sure first line player, he impressed and rose to the occasion when the head coach needed someone. He’s a player that you can move up and down the lineup if needed.

Knies Still Shows Potential

For some time, Knies has been a future asset to being a potential top-six power forward with this team. He has shown his true potential this season but there have been some hiccups along the way.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

There was a lot to like with Knies’ play in the first half of the season. He displayed the strong awareness, the speed, size, puck skills and ability to win battles down low or along the boards. He’s everything this team needs to be a major factor in the top-six. No one expected him to produce at a high rate this season considering it’s his first one, but his 17 points is all a result of hard work and displaying his strengths.

However, much like everyone else on the team during a poor stretch to start 2024, Knies’ play has been noticeable, but not perfect. There have been missed assignments, passing up opportunities to shoot instead of using his powerful release and has looked nervous at times. It’s expected for a rookie to go through some highs and lows early on in their career. But when Knies is on his game, his presence is felt on both sides of the puck.

Knies has been quickly put into a spot where the team relies on him in a big role as a top-six forward. At times he’s shown exactly that with his potential and ability to keep up with the star players. He was placed back on the top line against the Seattle Kraken and had his best game in some time. He displayed the winning mentality in battles, was physical and was a factor on the cycle. Having that label early on in your career could be daunting, but Knies has shown to elevate his play and be an important player for this team. (from, ‘The Maple Leafs need Matthew Knies to grow up quickly and take on an important role’, TheAthleticNHL – 01/24/24)

Robertson is Fired Up

With the bottom-six struggling at the beginning of the season, a new formed line of Nick Robertson, Max Domi and Calle Jarnkrok have shown to provide the speed, skill and tenacity to gain momentum when the team needed it. Robertson has four goals and an assist in his last seven games played which would suggest that things would be looking upward for him. Well, not really.

In that span, Robertson has been in and out of the lineup as his decision making with the puck and consistency hasn’t been great. But when he gets his opportunity, he comes out flying with his speed, drive and shot. When he’s on his game and dialled in, he’s extremely determined. Even though he hasn’t got as much ice time as he wanted lately, Keefe says he needs to show that he can play and provide that impact.

Robertson answered the call against the Seattle Kraken as he was impactful every shift. When he was on the ice at 5-on-5, he had an 85.71 SCF% and shots for percentage, while also scoring a goal. His impact was even felt on Matthews’ game-winning goal against the Winnipeg Jets as he created the turnover and maintained zone time.

While the possibility of trading Robertson remains, when he takes a scratching to heart, he comes back with a vengeance and proves to the coaching staff that he belongs on this team. He’s an ideal player that can overtake and become a top-six player with his upside. If he finds that consistency, he can be a threat for years to come.

Even though everyone on the roster has struggled at some point, when the Maple Leafs needed to rely on some of their younger players to step up, they responded in a big way. With the possibility of massive roster changes coming in the offseason, Holmberg, Knies and Robertson will be relied on to take on a bigger workload for the future. While their flaws still remain, they’ll have to turn things around quickly when the time comes.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and NHL.