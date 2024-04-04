Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Vasilevskiy & Edmundson

After a three-game winning streak, the Toronto Maple Leafs were defeated 4-1 by the Tampa Bay Lightning at home on Wednesday night. Simply put, Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was better than the Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll. Toronto got a single goal from NHL goal-scoring leader Auston Matthews, while the Lightning got goals from Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Brayden Point, and Nick Paul.

Related: 7 Cool Things About New Maple Leafs Shane Doan

Those two factors pushed Tampa Bay to a win and left Toronto’s goal to clinch the postseason for another night. Matthews scored his 63rd goal of the season, but Nikita Kucherov’s three assists proved too much for the Maple Leafs to handle. Woll gave up four goals on 25 shots.

The loss leaves Toronto four points behind the Florida Panthers for second place in the Atlantic Division, with a game in hand. It was a chance that could have been but wasn’t.

Item 1: 3 Reasons for the Maple Leafs’ Loss to the Lightning

There are three reasons the Maple Leafs lost to the Lightning. First, as noted, the Florida team got solid goaltending from Vasilevskiy. He was outstanding, making 28 saves, and it seemed that the Maple Leafs had most of the quality time in the offensive zone but couldn’t score. In contrast, Tampa Bay had a few breakouts that they capitalized on.

Second, the Maple Leafs made more defensive gaffs than the Lightning. Head coach Sheldon Keefe admitted that his team made more mistakes, particularly in the defensive zone. In the end, Tampa Bay capitalized on odd-man rushes and took advantage of the opportunities presented by Toronto’s lapses in coverage. They converted, and the Maple Leafs did not.

Related: Today in Hockey History: April 4

Third, outside of Matthews’ goal, the rest of the Maple Leafs’ offence could not generate enough quality scoring chances against Vasilevskiy and the Lightning defence. When they did, they were successfully stopped. Toronto’s lack of goal production ultimately contributed to its defeat.

Item 2: Joseph Woll Isn’t Making Much of a Case to Be Toronto’s Playoff Starter

It’s good news that Ilya Samsonov had his incredible re-set after December. Woll’s recent play hasn’t bolstered his case to start Game 1 of the playoffs. While it’s not fair to attribute all four goals to his play, the fact that he continues to let in a goal on the opposition’s first shot of the game is not a good sign – it was the third time in four starts that it has occurred.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Making crucial saves early in games is vital for postseason success. That Woll lets in early goals is worrisome. The surprising truth is that Samsonov has been better in the latter half of the season than Woll since he returned from injury. Right now, unless things change in a hurry, who will be the starter for Game 1 of the playoffs seems like a no-brainer.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

There’s some good news on the horizon for the Maple Leafs. Joel Edmundson, the physical defenseman the Maple Leafs picked up at the trade deadline, has taken a positive step in his recovery from an undisclosed injury. Yesterday, Edmundson skated for the first time, and while his return to practice remains uncertain, and he won’t be ready to play for the team’s next two games, he was seen skating, which is good news.

Related: Ex-Maple Leaf Wendel Clark Weighs in on Current Leafs Stars

Edmundson has been missing from action since March 24. The 30-year-old brings physicality to the team’s blue line and gives the team’s defence a solid presence to help clear the front of the Toronto net. He hits, and his game is built for the postseason.

There’s a chance that Edmundson might play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. He should bolster Toronto’s defensive lineup and bring stability as the team pushes toward the postseason.