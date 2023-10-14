Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Minten, Samsonov, Reaves & Benoit

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll wonder aloud whether Fraser Minten will be moving back to juniors before his 10-game stint is up. He has three things that could be checked off on the “Keep in the NHL Side” – skill, smarts, and he’s a natural center. However, he likely needs more development before he lands with the Maple Leafs for good.

Second, I’ll report that Ilya Samsonov will start tonight against the Minnesota Wild. Although he didn’t give up any goals that were flat-out stinkers, he gave up five goals on not-so-many shots. Hopefully, he can have a bounce-back game at home.

Third, I’ll share that Ryan Reaves was lauded by Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe for what he brought to his first game with the team. I’ll share what his debut showed that he might add to the team and what Reaves noted himself about the fight that occurred against the Montreal Canadiens.

Finally, I’ll share the news that depth defenseman Simon Benoit was moved to the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies.

Item One: Will Fraser Minten Move Back to Juniors?

Fraser Minten surprised almost everyone by making the Maple Leafs roster out of training camp. However, although he didn’t look bad in his first game, he needs to work on some things.

Given that the Maple Leafs are not in a position (they have plenty of talent on the roster) or mindset to rush young players into the NHL before their time (Nick Robertson is a perfect example), keeping Minten with the big club was an oddity. Yet, from what I read and saw in-game action, the second-round draftee in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft earned the invite.

Minten’s emergence during the training camp was surprising. It sure caught the attention of Maple Leafs’ management. As camp progressed, he showed even more maturity and skill. His penchant for already being able to excel in the finer details of the game, particularly his play away from the puck, seemed to translate into a promising on-ice performance.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

When the Maple Leafs started training camp by placing William Nylander into a role as a center, there was no space for Minten to inhabit on the lineup. However, as camp moved toward its conclusion, the youngster was given a chance to show what he could do in the third-line center spot.

If he can handle that role well over his first few NHL games, Minten will be in a key position on the team. His chemistry with fellow rookie Matthew Knies is already great; and, Knies looks to be a keeper for a long time with this team. All this said, the next few games will show how quick Minten’s learning curve is. Last season, Pontus Holmberg was ready to rise to take his place as a center. He could do it again this season without moving Nylander back to center.

Do Minten’s on-puck skills still require refinement? Would his development benefit from more time in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Kamloops Blazers?

I would guess that, for right now, Minten will see regular NHL action. If he can improve quickly on his first game. The last update from yesterday’s practice showed the same line combinations that started the first game of the season. One thing to watch tonight is how Minten does in his second game. I also liked his work on the penalty kill and look for more of that.

Item Two: Ilya Samsonov Will Start 0n Saturday

Ilya Samsonov’s play in the first game of the season had mixed reviews. Intriguing, might be a good word. While I didn’t see him allow any goals that could be labeled as terrible, it was a challenging night. The Canadiens were able to take advantage of almost every opportunity they had and managed to score five goals on just 24 shots.

On the upside, although his statistics line might not look great, give Samsonov credit. He made several key saves during the third period, overtime, and the shootout. His game one was a mix of ups and downs.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Samsonov will guard the home crease tonight when the Maple Leafs face the Minnesota Wild. If the team can continue to score as they did against the Canadiens, Samsonov won’t need to be flawless. Yet, if he were able to return to his home-ice form of last season, it would be a huge benefit for his team. The 26-year-old goalie played 42 games last season, but I’m hoping his workload might decrease, especially with Joseph Woll waiting in the wings to show his stuff.

Item Three: Ryan Reaves Lauded by Coach Keefe for Introducing Grit

Ryan Reaves made quite a positive impression in his Maple Leafs debut – at least on coach Keefe. He laid a strong hit (he had three hits in total) on a Canadiens player, got jumped from behind, and engaged in his first fight in the Blue & White. While he received a five-minute fighting major, he was up two minutes because Arber Xhekaj was assessed a minor for being the instigator.

The aging but gritty forward, who signed with the Maple Leafs over the summer for three years (a total of $4.05 million) in total, was expected to add some physicality to Toronto’s lineup. In the Oct. 11 game, he did just that. Now Maple Leafs fans have a taste of what Reaves is likely to bring in over future games.

Ryan Reaves on Arber Xhekaj:



After the game, Reaves expressed his displeasure with how Xhekaj started the fight. “I don’t like getting jumped,” Reaves told David Alter of The Hockey News. “I don’t know if I’ve ever jumped anybody. If you want to fight, just ask me. I’m always around; you know where to find me.”

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Simon Benoit, the 25-year-old physical defenseman, was returned to the AHL Marlies yesterday. He was a healthy scratch in the Maple Leafs win over Montreal.

Last season, Benoit played 78 games with the Anaheim Ducks and made his presence felt with 216 hits and 128 blocked shots. His return to the AHL gives the Maple Leafs some roster flexibility. However, he could soon make another appearance in the Maple Leafs lineup.