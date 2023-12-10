Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Matthews & More

If you wanted a perfect game from the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Saturday against the Nashville Predators, fans got just that. The entire team worked the game plan to perfection. While I can only speculate, from what I could see it seemed as if the key was a full team effort working hard to protect goalie Ilya Samsonov from being put in a too-difficult position. If so, that’s exactly what transpired.

Specifically, Auston Matthews’ two-goal game, combined with Samsonov’s perfect goaltending and first shutout of the season, pulled the Maple Leafs to a dominating 4-0 victory over the Predators. Of Matthews’ two goals, the second one was a result of skill and determination. Samsonov’s 18 saves seemed about as routine as any game I can remember in a long time. He had to make only a couple of tough ones, but he tracked the puck well all night. He did well stepping up following Joseph Woll’s high-ankle sprain.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 4-0 Win Over Predators

Latest News & Highlight

For the rest of the team, David Kampf scored exactly at the right time. It was a really good goal; and, it was good to see Noah Gregor nail the door shut with his empty-netter. It was a full 60-minute effort from the entire team, which improved their record to 14-6-4.

One thought about the Predators is that their goalie Kevin Lankinen was solid in the net. He made 33 saves for the Predators, but his team just couldn’t keep up to the Maple Leafs performance.

For Maple Leafs fans interested in a takeaway piece, click the link above to find my THW colleague Michael DeRosa’s post. In this post, I’ll comment on individual players and what the game might have meant for them.

Item One: Ilya Samsonov Returns and Stops Everything

Samsonov returned from illness with an impressive game, making 18 saves to shut out the Predators. He had been sidelined since November 24 and seized his chance to show his game. For him, the win was positive for several reasons.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

First, Samsonov improved his record; and, second, he generated a much-needed boost of confidence. Heading into Saturday’s game, Samsonov had put up a 4-1-3 record, a 3.58 goals-against average (GAA), and a .878 save percentage. After his 18-save shutout against the Predators, his save percentage inched up to .886, and his GAA inched down to 3.21.

Item Two: Auston Matthews Scores 2 Goals

Matthews seems to be turning his game on. Last night’s impressive two-goal performance helped carry his Maple Leafs to the win. While David Kampf buried the game-winner, Matthews’ goals took the stalk out of the Predators. On Matthews’s first goal, he patiently converted a great pass from William Nylander after the Predators’ goalie had made the initial stop. On his second, he found the five-hole on Lankinen during a power play while, at the same time, going down after being grabbed from behind.

Related: Maple Leafs Lost Two Greats in Hyman and Moore

With the game, Matthews now has three two-point games in his last four. He’s starting, once again, to emerge as a key offensive force for his team. In that stretch, he’s scored four goals and added two assists. His goal total of 18 currently puts him one goal behind Nikita Kucherov at the top of the NHL goal list.

Item Three: John Tavares Inching Closer to 1,000 Points

John Tavares inched closer to a huge career milestone when he picked up an assist in last night’s game. Although he’s without a goal in his last eight games, he’s also on a three-game points streak. He now has put up 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 24 games on the season.

Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and Timothy Liljegren celebrate a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The veteran forward is now just two points away from reaching the 1,000-point plateau in his great NHL career. After his treatment by the Islander fans, wouldn’t it be great if he achieved the milestone when the Maple Leafs faced his former team, the New York Islanders, on Monday?

Related: Dear Santa: Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2023-24 Wish List

When he does reach the 1000-point mark, he’ll become the 98th player in NHL history to reach that achievement.

Item Four: David Kampf Draws Sheldon Keefe’s Praise

Head Coach Sheldon Keefe praised David Kampf for his 1-0 goal, highlighting the tremendous effort and speed Kampf displayed, especially against a formidable opponent like Roman Josi. In general, Keefe commended Kampf’s continuous hard work on his offensive skills, noting his work on improving his scoring.

Morgan Rielly and David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The coach also expressed his satisfaction with Kampf’s line, including Noah Gregor and Ryan Reaves. He emphasized the significance of Kampf’s goal, underlining the importance of being patient and getting rewarded for persistent efforts. It was good to see Reaves play well. To my eye test, it was his best game of the season.

Item Five: Jake McCabe Draws the Old Prof’s Praise

While I know there are a ton of Jake McCabe detractors out there in Leafs Nation, I’m not one of them. McCabe makes errors, for sure, but all players do. However, he’s moved without much fanfare to the right side of his second pairing. Good for him to make that change so smoothly. Second, he laid a key hit last night that was energizing for the team.

I’m a fan.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs face a tough week ahead with a series of key games. On Monday, they travel to the Big Apple to play the Islanders. On Tuesday, it’s the New York Rangers. Thursday, they come home to play the Columbus Blue Jackets. And, on Saturday, they match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Frederik “Goat” Gauthier: Where Is He Now?

To successfully compete in this tough schedule, the team needs solid goaltending and continuing great overall team defense. Imagine what could happen if the team strings together a few games like they played last night.