Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Cowan, Hyman & Bertuzzi

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Arizona Coyotes on home ice. Last week Toronto went into Phoenix and beat the Coyotes easily. Can they do it again? Both teams are coming off losses and are hungry for wins. In addition, the Coyotes usually play the Maple Leafs tough, so the game could be close.

The Maple Leafs came home on a seven-game winning streak and suffered a tough 6-2 loss in their second game of a back-to-back against the Vegas Golden Knights – the same team they’d defeated 7-3 just a few days later. The Coyotes are looking to rebound after a recent 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. They’re currently suffering in a 0-11-2 losing skid.

Item One: Three Things Fans Should Watch for in Tonight’s Game

Fans should watch for three things in the Maple Leafs vs. Coyotes game tonight:

First, there’s the revenge factor for the Coyotes, as they would love some redemption after losing 6-3 in their previous game in Arizona. As well, given the Coyotes’ long losing streak, fans should expect an intense game as the Coyotes aim to win by playing hard.

Second, how will the Maple Leafs respond after being embarrassed by Vegas? It’s one thing to end a seven-game winning streak, but the way it happened was a huge frustration. Head coach Sheldon Keefe took out his frustrations on the referees and was removed from the game for it. Look for the Maple Leafs to come out hard as they look to bounce back and regain momentum in their quest for playoff positioning.

Third, it looks like Joseph Woll is set to make his return to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. This will mark Woll’s first start since Dec. 7, having missed the last 35 games due to an ankle injury. How will he do after missing a lot of time? Ideally, he’ll give the team a shot in the arm with his presence and play.

Item Two: Easton Cowan Is on a Huge Scoring Streak

For fans who don’t follow junior hockey, a check in on prospect Easton Cowan’s play with the London Knights shows how strong a season he’s having. The Mt. Brydges, Ontario, native’s current 26-game run has already surpassed Sergei Kostitsyn’s mark from 2006-07. Cowan might also be reaching historic territory. (from “London Knights notes: Easton Cowan’s point streak, in context, Ryan Pyette, The London Free Press, Feb 28, 2024).

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

In the history of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) London team, Dave Gilmore’s 33-game streak from Oct. 10, 1993, to Jan. 14, 1994, stands as the longest in Knights’ club history. Gilmore had 117 points that season. However, the organization is delving deeper into the records kept by long-time statistician Herb Morell to uncover any additional streaks.

The Knights have a rich history of standout players like Dave Simpson, who collected 155 points in 1981-82. As well, Dino Ciccarelli tallied 72 goals and 142 points in 1977-78. Notably, former Maple Leafs great Doug Gilmour holds the OHL record with a 55-game streak in 1982-83.

Cowan — who has 29 goals and 59 assists for 79 points this season — would reach 37 games in a row if he get at least a point in all 11 remaining games on the Knights’ schedule. Should he maintain his streak through the playoffs, it would be a remarkable feat and would bode well for Maple Leafs fans. It isn’t out of the realm of possibility that Cowan finds himself on the Maple Leafs roster next season.

Item Three: Zach Hyman Has a Lesson for the Maple Leafs in Scoring

Last night, ex-Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Edmonton Oilers’ overtime win against the St. Louis Blues. That brings his season total to an impressive 40. However, more interesting is how he scored them – and so many others this season. There’s a lesson for the Maple Leafs in Hyman’s play.

Hyman does some things with the Oilers that few players do with the Maple Leafs: He consistently gets in close to the goalie to score. Neither of Hyman’s goals last night were from further than five feet from Blues’ goalie Jordan Binnington, and that’s typical of his scoring. Hyman’s success underscores the importance of scoring consistently from in close as the games get tougher in the postseason. He generates tons of offense from three feet away from the goal line.

Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tyler Bertuzzi’s recent hat trick had that same element to it and is worth noting. Also, when Matthew Knies came to the Maple Leafs during the postseason, he too spent time close to the net and regularly was around the scoring. The point is that these are the kinds of goals the Maple Leafs must score to capitalize on scoring opportunities in the postseason. The team needs to belly up in front of the net.

Last season during the playoffs, the Maple Leafs struggled against tough defensive teams and managed just two goals in seven-straight games. Against opponents such as the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, creating scoring chances becomes challenging. These from-close goals are the kind of Grade-A opportunities the team needs to take advantage of.

The question is where will these goals come from? As the Maple Leafs prepare for the playoffs, they must lift their offense by penetrating strong defenses. Strategic commitments to generating offense against stubborn defensive opposition will be essential for their success in the postseason.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The loss against the Golden Knights saw several Maple Leafs’ scoring streaks snapped. However, Bertuzzi continued his hot streak by netting his fourth goal in just two games. As well, William Nylander extended his point streak to eight games with an assist on Bertuzzi’s goal. During his streak, Nylander has scored six goals and added eight assists for 14 points.

However, Mitch Marner saw his impressive 10-game point streak come to an end as did Auston Matthews’ six-game point streak. Goalie Ilya Samsonov had previously won six consecutive starts dating back to Feb. 7. Can each player begin a new streak?