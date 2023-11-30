Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Robertson, Domi & Jarnkrok

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share conversations from analysts about whether it’s time for the team to increase goalie Joseph Woll’s time in the net – especially in critical situations. Second, I’ll talk about the surprising impact of the team’s third line, which began with the recall of Nick Robertson. Finally, I’ll share the bad news that Mark Giordano will not be available for tonight’s game against the Seattle Kraken.

Item One: Does Joseph Woll’s Stellar Play Make Him the Team’s Go-To Goalie?”

In the Maple Leafs’ win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (Nov. 28), Woll was one of the heroes of the game. His 38-save effort took center stage and sparked discussions about whether the team should be turning to him more often. The game showcased his consistency and composure, leaving analysts like Kyper, Bourne, and Sam impressed (see below).

In the conversation above, they considered the team’s comfort level with Woll in the net. Their consensus pointed toward their fundamental confidence in his ability, his consistency, and the lack of extreme highs and lows compared to other goaltenders – specifically Ilya Samsonov.

While the threesome had a few concerns about relying on such an inexperienced player, Woll’s dependable play makes him a compelling option. The discussion also touched on the Maple Leafs’ need to win games without relying solely on their goalie’s heroics. They acknowledged that the team might not have deserved to win against the Panthers, but Woll’s standout performance kept them in the contest.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As the season unfolds, have the Maple Leafs now found the reliable goalie they’ve been searching for? Is he capable of steering them to wins when the team faces challenges? There is one group of analysts who believe he is.

Item Two: Maple Leafs’ Surprising Third Line of Robertson, Domi & Jarnkrok

In recent weeks, since the recall of Nick Robertson from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs have witnessed an unexpected surge from their third line made up of Robertson, Max Domi, and Calle Jarnkrok. Together they have injected a new level of energy and versatility into the lineup. In short, the line has been a boon for Robertson and Domi and has changed their success levels with the team.

One notable revelation is Robertson, who has defied doubts about his ability to stay healthy and contribute this season. His resilience has been heartwarming for fans who just wanted to see the kid get a chance to play without always suffering from an injury. His success has become a key component of the Maple Leafs’ recent resurgence, and his play has solidified his spot in the lineup.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jarnkrok, who is often referred to as the team’s Swiss army knife, continues to showcase his adaptability. He seems to play well in a variety of different roles. The third member of this dynamic line, Domi, has also picked up his pace after a slow start to the season.

Although it remains to be seen if this line will be a long-term fixture for the Maple Leafs, they have undeniably stepped up when needed. As the top-six forwards faced challenges, this energized trio provided crucial support, blending speed, energy, and effective offensive zone time. They have been a refreshing boost to the Maple Leafs during a critical stretch of the season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. However, defenseman Mark Giordano will be sidelined with a hand injury. The extent of the injury is under evaluation, and head coach Sheldon Keefe stated that Giordano will miss at least tonight’s game.

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Giordano sustained the injury during Tuesday’s shootout win over Florida. In 20 games this season, he has a goal and five points mostly in second-pairing minutes. William Lagesson is expected to replace Giordano in the lineup.