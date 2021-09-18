Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Maple Leafs writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Maple Leafs 2021-22 Opponent Preview: Buffalo Sabres My series previewing each of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ divisional opponents continues today with an in-depth look at the Buffalo Sabres.

Maple Leafs Have Answer in Net With Campbell & Mrázek While there may be questions surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into the 2021-22 campaign, goaltending is no longer one of them.

Maple Leafs Have Goaltending Questions Following Frederik Andersen’s Departure The Toronto Maple Leafs enter training camp without Frederik Andersen and a lot of questions around the duo of Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek.

Maple Leafs’ Robertson More Determined After Development Camp After a strong showing at development camp, Nick Robertson wants to start the season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and stay with them.

Maple Leafs Will Suffer No Setback After Roster Turnover The Toronto Maple Leafs had good players leave after last season. Will the team suffer a setback after their roster turnover?

Maple Leafs 2021-22 Season Preview: Forward Lines Projections The Toronto Maple Leafs have numerous options for head coach Sheldon Keefe to put together his forward lines. Projections are shaping up.

Maple Leafs 2021-22 Opponent Preview: Boston Bruins In the beginning of a new series at THW, I break down how the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Boston Bruins.

Zach Hyman left the Toronto Maple Leafs. How can he be replaced in the lineup? Is Alex Kerfoot a possible solution to replace Hyman’s offense?

Maple Leafs Have Options to Play Alongside Matthews & Marner The Toronto Maple Leafs have multiple options to take the top line left-wing spot. Here are some of the most likely bets to do it.

Maple Leafs’ Kampf Can Replace Some of Hyman’s Intangibles During the offseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed UFA David Kampf. What might Kampf bring to the roster that helps replace Zach Hyman?

Maple Leafs’ Ritchie Will Be an Offensive Upgrade on Hyman The Toronto Maple Leafs will miss Zach Hyman on offense; but, is there a chance that Nick Ritchie will be an offensive upgrade?

5 Maple Leafs’ Defensemen Next in Line for NHL Playing Time The Toronto Maple Leafs have set out to build a winning organizational pipeline. What defensive prospects are in that pipeline?

Maple Leafs’ 5 Best Value Contracts Heading Into the 2021-22 Season The Toronto Maple Leafs enter the 2021-22 season with five good value contracts, including some key players.

Maple Leafs Have Multiple Prospects Competing for the Top Spot The Toronto Maple Leafs rookie camp may be the most competitive in years with several players gunning for the top spot.

Maple Leafs Auston Matthews Poised for MVP Season Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews continues to improve his game and next season he will end up in the Hart conversation.

Maple Leafs Will See Tight Competition for Defensive Roster Spots The Toronto Maple Leafs have a large number of defensemen signed for the 2021-22 season. Who will make the opening-game roster?

4 Maple Leafs Who Could Turn Heads in 2021-22 It’s a new season for the Toronto Maple Leafs and with that comes the potential for someone to step up and surprise everyone.

Maple Leafs Will See Tight Competition for Forward Roster Spots Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas set out to create competition at training with forwards. He has. Who will make the team?

Maple Leafs’ Goaltending Depth Poses Questions in 2021-22 In this piece, I break down the Leafs’ goaltending depth chart for the upcoming 2021-22 season and who will play where.

Maple Leafs’ Young Forwards: Who Makes the 2021-22 Roster? The Toronto Maple Leafs were looking for competition at training camp, and they have it. What young forwards will make the roster?

Maple Leafs: 3 Burning Questions Heading Into Next Season The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to be surrounded by question marks. With new additions all over the ice, we examine three burning questions.

5 Maple Leafs on the Bubble Heading Into the 2021-22 Season The Toronto Maple Leafs have a number of players who are on the bubble. They could become roster fixtures or not. Who are these players?

3 Young Maple Leafs with Opportunities in 2021-22 The hope for Rasmus Sandin, Nick Robertson and Timothy Liljegren is to continue to make significant strides in their development.

Maple Leafs 2021-22 Line Combos Starting to Take Shape After the activity of the past two weeks, the Toronto Maple Leafs have the makings of a roster. What are the likely line combinations?