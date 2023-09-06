Matthew Knies Causes Stir By Backing Auston Matthews



In the ever-evolving world of NHL debates, the conversation surrounding who holds the title of the league’s best overall player has become a hot topic. Depending on who you ask and what their situation is, answers will vary around the NHL. Some will respond that their teammates are the best, while others choose players they see more often in games and struggle to defend. Some might even choose to dodge the question by saying there are many great candidates. But, whenever a Toronto Maple Leafs player is involved, it seems to bring fans out of the woodwork on both sides of the debate.

A recent comment by Maple Leafs’ forward Matthew Knies has only added fuel to the fire and stirred up debate, all because he wanted to compliment his teammate Auston Matthews.

Knies Says Matthews Is The Best Overall Player in the NHL

When asked about his opinion on Auston Matthews, one of the biggest and highest-profile stars in the NHL, and his teammate, Knies didn’t mince words. He boldly stated, “Pretty damn good. He’s not just the best goal scorer in the NHL but he plays defense too. He’s kind of the best overall player [in the NHL] in my eyes.”

Matthew Knies asked how good Auston Matthews is. “Pretty damn good. He’s not just the best goal scorer in the NHL but he plays defense too. He’s kind of the best overall player [in the NHL] in my eyes.” pic.twitter.com/DzXKQwPH1Y — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 5, 2023

Knies’ endorsement of Matthews as the league’s premier all-around player sparked a flurry of debates and discussions on social media. Hockey enthusiasts started chiming in with their perspectives, and even the NHL posed the question to fans with a consensus far from unanimous. As one would expect, there was some support for Matthews, but also a number of arguments that Matthews isn’t even in the conversation and has a long way to go.

How Could Knies Ignore the “Obvious” Answer?

One Twitter user fervently argued that Connor McDavid, the dynamic Edmonton Oilers forward, holds the title of the best overall player in the NHL, asserting that his offensive prowess sets him apart from the competition. The comment read, “His gap in offense between everybody else makes up for whatever defensive deficiency you think there may be.” There were a lot of fans who agreed, calling McDavid the obvious choice.

Another fan weighed in, adding another layer to the debate by emphasizing the importance of championships in defining greatness. They wrote, “Until he wins something, it’s Sid’s league,” referencing the remarkable Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Prior to McDavid, it’s hard to argue that Crosby hasn’t had the biggest impact on both ends of the ice in the NHL.

Consider the Context of Knies’ Response

It’s absolutely fair to ask, ‘What else was Knies supposed to say?’ While Knies’ comments undoubtedly stirred the pot and sparked passionate responses, it’s worth assuming that Knies was genuine in his assessment, having spent so much time with Matthews, watching him play, and looking up to him as someone he should emulate as he tries to cement himself as a regular in the Maple Leafs’ top six. And, to think he wouldn’t pick a teammate is perhaps a bit nonsensical being that it might have backfired if he didn’t support one of his own.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Maybe Knies was setting the table for what’s to come. Fascinating is the prospect of a strong Knies-Matthews connection on the ice and the possibility of seeing these two as linemates. Such an outlook (or a personal goal for the season) would further explain his response. Knies will certainly get a look beside Matthews and perhaps it’s best to make a good impression right off the hop.

And to be fair, what Knies knows is what he sees every time he laces up his skates beside Matthews: that he can score in bunches and has proven himself to be elite in that regard. He also knows that Matthews is better defensively than a lot of people give him credit for. While he’s not close to the elite in that area of the game, Matthews certainly isn’t ignoring the defensive end to try and pad his goal-production stats.

Matthews isn’t the best all-around player in the NHL, at least not yet. Still, Knies’ outspoken endorsement speaks to how much Knies appreciates Matthews’ game and his understanding that supporting a teammate makes way more sense than giving props to another player from a different team.

Let the naysayers talk. Knies isn’t concerned with them.