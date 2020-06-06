Mitchell Miller – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Mitchell Miller

2019-20 Team: Tri-City Storm

Date of Birth: December 20, 2001

Place of Birth: Sylvania, Ohio

Ht: 5’11” Wt: 194 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: RD

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Certainly more of an offensive defenseman, Mitchell Miller made his presence felt on the blue line this past season. Playing for the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League, he scored eight goals and added 25 assists for 33 points in 44 games played.

Rising up draft rankings all season long, Miller has shown that he has the skill required to make an impact at the next level. Although he does not have great size, his quick decision making and smooth skating make up for it.

With the puck on his stick, Miller makes smart decisions under pressure and makes a great first outlet pass. He loves to follow the play up the ice but makes sure he is able to get back when the play transitions up the ice. He is also not afraid to be physical when called upon. Although he does not go looking for fights, Miller is more than capable to stick up for himself and others around him. He is great in the corners and makes sure opposing forwards have a rough go whenever they are in front of the net.

Mitchell Miller of the Tri-City Storm (Tri-City Storm)

Committed to the University of North Dakota for 2020-21, Miller will be able to develop his skills playing for a solid Fighting Hawks team. Although he will take a few years to hone his craft, I envision him making a smooth transition to the pro game. His skills are great for today’s fast-paced game and whichever team calls his name will be getting a solid prospect.

Mitchell Miller – NHL Draft Projection

Although Miller was ranked 49th amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, I predict he goes higher than where they have him ranked. If a team is really high on Miller, I could see him being taken in the second round but to be safe, I predict he will go somewhere in the third round. He has good skill and will bolster a team’s prospect pipeline.

Quotables

“At this point, I believe that Miller is the top draft-eligible defender among the non-USNTDP USHLers, and no one else is particularly close. True, some of that is a factor of the USHL being light on the blue line this year, but Miller is a legit good prospect. Between his high-end skating and puck skills and refined hockey sense and instincts, he looks like a potential second pairing defender with some power-play time thrown in. He would not look out of place in the second round.” – Ryan Wagman/McKeen’s Hockey

“Plays like a fourth forward always ready lead the rush or be the trailer. His strong stride and agility let him play a high pace up-ice style most shifts. He has a high end hockey smarts and plays with physicality. ” – Bill Placzek/DraftSite

Strengths

Skating

Vision

Physicality

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Closing gaps in defensive zone

Consistent play away from puck

NHL Potential

With Miller, he will need a few years to fully blossom and develop his all-around game. He will most likely need some time in the minors but I can see him becoming a second or third pairing defender. An NHL comparable to me would be someone like Matt Niskanen. They both love to contribute on offense but know when to come back. They both aren’t afraid to be physical and use that to their advantage when battling for puck possession.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8 /10, Defense – 6.5/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2017-18, while playing for Honeybaked U16, Miller and his team were named High Performance Hockey League Champions. In 2018-19, Miller and Team USA were crowned World Jr. A Challenge Champions. In 2019-20, he was named to the USHL First All-Star Team.

Interview/Profile Links

