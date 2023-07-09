Meet the New Kraken: Pierre-Édouard Bellemare

The Seattle Kraken continued to add some depth to their forward group, signing Pierre-Édouard Bellemare to a one-year deal worth $775,000. The 38-year-old had been with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the last two years, where he helped them make the Stanley Cup Final during the 2021-22 season. A player who didn’t play his first NHL game until the age of 29, he will be a valuable addition to both the bottom-six and the penalty kill.

Pierre Edouard Bellemare, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Born in Le Blanc-Mesnil, France, Bellemare fits the style Seattle wants to play. He is defensively responsible and can contribute 20 points a season despite playing in the bottom-six. Overall, this is a low-risk signing that could have a big impact on Seattle throughout the 2023-24 season.

Bellemare’s 2022-23 Season

Averaging just over 11 minutes of ice time, Bellemare posted 13 points in 74 games for the Lightning last season. He also led all forward for Tampa Bay in time on ice while shorthanded, recording 166:37 and helping the Lightning record the league’s 15th-best penalty kill. While shorthanded, he was able to contribute offensively with two assists and six shots on goal during the regular season.

During the postseason, Bellemare played in all six games for Tampa Bay, recording a goal and an assist. He was strong in the faceoff dot, winning 60.3% of his 63 draws during the first-round series. Just like in the regular season, he was a big part of their penalty kill, recording the third most ice time on the team at 14:33. He also led the Lightning in faceoffs taken while shorthanded, winning 64.7% of the 17 he took while on the penalty kill.

The #SeaKraken have agreed to terms with forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/vWiCy1AVta — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) July 7, 2023

Speaking of faceoffs, this is an area where Bellemare has excelled for the last few seasons. In 2022-23, he won 52.3% of the 616 draws he took and has been over 50% in each of the last six seasons. Faceoffs were an area of concern for the Kraken last season, so adding him to the organization, especially after losing Morgan Geekie, should help them become stronger overall.

Bellemare’s Fit with the Kraken

Based on Seattle’s projected roster for the 2023-24 season, Bellemare would best slot in as the team’s fourth-line center. He should also slot into the first penalty kill unit, creating additional options for Dave Hakstol to use while his team is shorthanded. As his contract is also a one-year deal that is close to the league minimum, the Kraken could also move him at the deadline if the fit is wrong or the season is not going the way they want it to.

The signing of Bellemare also creates a logjam among Seattle’s forward group. With Geekie and Daniel Sprong leaving via free agency, this created some space on the roster for players like Shane Wright and Tye Kartye to make the opening night lineup. Now, with the signings of the former Lightning forward and Kailer Yamamoto, it limits the opportunities for these young players to make the NHL next season.

When looking at the Bellemare signing, it is a clear indicator that the Kraken feel they can either match or improve on what they were able to accomplish last season. Signing experienced players rather than creating space for younger players shows that Seattle views itself as one of the top teams in the West and an organization that should be battling for the Pacific Division crown this coming season. The hope is the two-time Stanley Cup finalist can provide some leadership and stability throughout the 2023-24 season.