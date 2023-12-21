NHL News & Rumors: Oilers, Senators, Penguins, Nolan Patrick…

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, Jack Campbell has faced another setback for the Edmonton Oilers as it appears he’s lost the starting job in Bakersfield to Olivier Rodrigue. What happens next with both players? Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are struggling and many are wondering if they will become early sellers ahead of the trade deadline. Are the Pittsburgh Penguins thinking about trading Jake Guentzel? Finally, did Nolan Patrick quietly retire from the NHL?

Campbell Loses Starting Job in AHL

On Wednesday night, AHL goaltender Olivier Rodrigue excelled, stopping 38 of 40 shots in a 3-2 Bakersfield Condors victory against the Calgary Wranglers. With a 9-5-2 record, the 62nd overall pick in the 2018 draft boasts a 2.30 goals against average and a .923 save percentage in his last 17 AHL games with Bakersfield. Taking the starting position from the struggling Jack Campbell, Rodrigue is set to start two out of the next three Condors games, indicating a potential shift in the goaltending hierarchy, as confirmed by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on Oilers Now.

Olivier Rodrigue, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)



Rodrigue is rapidly showcasing his capacity to take on the role of a starting goaltender in the AHL. Oilers fans should anticipate more starts for him, with a growing likelihood of him becoming a preferred choice over Campbell. This could lead to a call-up at some point to the Oilers.

Senators Early Sellers? Will They Hire Berube?

Toronto Star scribe and Sportsnet host Nick Kypreos speculated this week on the possibility of the Ottawa Senators transitioning into sellers ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. Struggling to gain any traction in the east, they’ve change their GM and coach. The next thing is the players. Should they take this path, Kypreos suggests that Jakob Chychrun might once again become a topic of trade discussions.

Saying there are teams in “dire need of shoring up their blueline for a playoff run,” Kypreos includes the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, and Dallas Stars as possible suitors.

Kypreos also notes that certain individuals within the organization are advocating for the hiring of former St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube as their permanent head coach. He questions whether the new ownership group is prepared to make such a substantial commitment at this time.

Could the Penguins Seriously Consider Trading Their Leading Scorer?

The Pittsburgh Penguins are facing a critical decision with pending unrestricted free agent Jake Guentzel. According to reports from Chris Johnston and Josh Yohe of The Athletic, contract negotiations have hit a roadblock, and the uncertainty surrounding an extension has opened the door for the team to explore potential trade options.

In a mailbag article, Yohe addresses concerns about the length of term in a possible extension, stating it’s a tricky decision and that Kyle Dubas and Guentzel’s agent, Ben Hankinson, have not engaged in any significant contract talks. Noting that the Penguins can’t afford to let the pending UFA leave for no return, Yohe explains:

What kind of a haul could the Penguins get in a trade? If the Penguins are 10 points out of a playoff spot when the trade deadline arrives, Dubas pretty much has to trade him. I think you could land a first-round pick and a very good prospect in return for Guentzel, who is one of the great playoff performers of his time. source – ‘Yohe mailbag, Part 1: Analyzing the future for Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel with the Penguins’ – Josh Yohe -The Athletic – 12/20/2023

Nolan Patrick Denies NHL Retirement Rumors

The speculation surrounding the retirement of former second-overall draft pick Nolan Patrick from the NHL appears to be premature. Late Tuesday night, multiple sources indicated that Patrick was taking a position with The Power Play, a hockey coaching program led by former NHL forward Jayce Hawryluk. When they wrote on their Instagram post that Patrick was retired, the news went viral since there was no official announcement from the player.

However, Patrick has refuted the notion that he is officially retired. Elliotte Friedman reached out to Patrick, who, although unwilling to discuss his status in detail, confirmed that he has not formally retired. The Instagram post has since been changed.