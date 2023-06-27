Boston Bruins: Ranking Don Sweeney’s Entry Drafts

The two-day 2023 Entry Draft is set to kick off in Nashville Wednesday night (June 28). Because of a very busy trade deadline, the Boston Bruins are not scheduled to pick until the third round on Thursday (June 29). General manager (GM) Don Sweeney used his first-round pick in a trade to acquire Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals on Feb. 23. The Black and Gold’s second-round pick belongs to the Anaheim Ducks as it was used at the trade deadline in March of 2022 to acquire Hampus Lindholm.

With no picks until the third round, it’s going to be a long wait for Sweeney and his staff before they’re on the clock. As we wait to see what Boston’s front office does, let’s rank Sweeney’s eight previous drafts.

8. 2019 Entry Draft

This class has a lot of question marks about whether or not there will be any NHL players from these selections. The first-round pick, 30th overall, John Beecher has the most upside and could find himself on the roster in Boston in 2023-24 in a bottom-six role. He played well in his first pro season this past season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and is someone who will be looked at as filling a center spot, as well as being a penalty killer. After that, the pickings seem slim.

John Beecher, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Quinn Olson, picked in the third round and 92nd overall, just finished his senior season at Minnesota-Duluth and had seven goals and 7 assists in 37 games for the Bulldogs. Defenseman Roman Bychikov was selected in the fifth round, Matias Mantykivi was selected in the sixth round and Jake Schmaltz was picked in the seventh round. Mantykivi was not offered a contract by the Bruins prior to a June 1 deadline and therefore has parted ways with his rights. This draft class is turning into a miss aside from Beecher.

7. 2018 Entry Draft

If you think 2019 was a miss, 2018 is turning into just as bad of a group. Of the five players selected, Jakub Lauko is the only one who has played in Boston and most likely will be the only one. Lauko, a restricted free agent (RFA) this summer was selected 77th overall and in the third round. He played in 23 games this season with four goals and three assists while having 10 goals and seven assists in 35 games for Providence.

Defenseman Axel Andersson was the first player selected, 57th overall in the second round, but was traded to Anaheim as part of a deal in 2020 that got the Bruins Ondrej Kase. Fourth-round pick Curtis Hall is in Providence, sixth-round pick Dustyn McFaul just finished his senior season at Clarkson University, and Pavel Shen, picked in the seventh round is playing in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Lauko appears to be the only NHLer from this group.

6. 2017 Entry Draft

In 2017, Sweeney had six picks. First-round pick Urho Vaakanaienen was part of the Lindholm trade with the Ducks and second-round pick Jack Studnicka was stuck in Providence as the depth in Boston ahead of him was deep, so Sweeney sent him in October of 2022 to the Vancouver Canucks. The best pick of this group came in the fourth round.

Sweeney selected goalie Jeremy Swayman and the former University of Maine standout has burst onto the scene the last two seasons. An RFA this summer, Swayman has gone 54-23-7 in two seasons in Boston splitting time with Linus Ullmark. Swayman has a career 2.24 goals against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage (SV%). The Alaska native is expected to be the future between the pipes in Boston.

Cedric Pare (sixth round) and Daniel Bukac (seventh round) are players that never received a contract and Victor Berglund has spent his time with the organization with the P-Bruins.

5. 2015 Entry Draft

Ok, you knew it was coming at some point, the 2015 Entry Draft. Sweeney’s first as Bruins’ GM and he set himself up for three consecutive picks at 13, 14, and 15. His first pick at 13, Jakub Zboril, has been a slow riser in the system and this past season, he spent the year as the seventh defenseman with the team, playing in 22 games with a goal and three assists. The next pick, Jake DeBrusk is the one from this class that has worked out the best. In 385 career games, he has 119 goals and 107 assists, spending the last year and a half on the top line in Boston.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 15th pick and three straight first-round, Zach Senyshyn, spent the majority of his time with Providence, requested a trade, and was dealt to the Ottawa Senators in March of 2022. Brandon Carlo was a second-round pick, 37th overall, and has found a home in the top four on the defense of the Black and Gold, while Jeremy Lauzon was also selected in the second round, 52nd overall, but was the first selection of the Seattle Kraken in their Expansion Draft in July of 2021 and was a big loss for Boston after finally establishing himself on defense the previous season. Goalie Dan Vladar was picked in the third round, 75th overall, and played in five games in 2020-21 before being traded to the Calgary Flames.

The rest of that class, Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson (second round), Jesse Gabrielle (fourth round), Cameron Hughes (sixth round), and Jack Becker (seventh round) turned out to be misses.

4. 2022 Draft Class

Last summer’s draft class in Montreal is another one where Sweeney did not have a first-round draft pick, but his picks that began in the second round are showing some promise. Center Matthew Poitras was picked 54th overall and had a strong season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Guelph Storm. In 63 games, the Ontario native had 16 goals and 79 assists turning into one of the league’s top playmakers. He had two goals and six points in the playoffs.

Matthew Poitras, Guelph Storm (Gar Fitzgerald / Guelph Storm)

Two fourth-round picks, Cole Spicer (117th) and Dans Locmelis (119th) had two different types of seasons. Spicer had three goals and six points at Minnesota-Duluth as a freshman, while Locemlis made a leap in terms of development with 25 goals and 34 assists for Lulea HF in Sweden. He will attend the University of Massachusetts at Amherst next season looking to take another step in his development in Hockey East. Defenseman Frederic Brunet, who was picked in the fifth round, and the 6-foot-3, 189-pound physical left-shot had 16 goals and 57 assists for Rimouski Oceanic and Victoriaville Tigres in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) before recording a pair of assists with Providence in one game. There is a lot to like about his game and he could be turning into a fifth-round steal.

Goalie Reid Dyck (183rd) was selected in the sixth round to add depth to the organization and Jackson Edward, a seventh-round pick on defense is another physical blueliner at 6-foot-3 and 191 pounds. Time will tell with his class, but it has a promising outlook.

3. 2021 Entry Draft

This draft class is top-heavy and could see the first prospect from two years ago make an impact in Boston in 2023-24. First-round pick Fabian Lysell, picked 21st overall, spent his first pro season in Providence with 14 goals and 23 assists in 54 games in 2022-23. The speedy right wing has a skill set that is impressive and could find himself wearing the Spoked-B as part of what is expected to be a reconstructed bottom six.

With the 21st pick in the 2021 #NHLDraft, the #NHLBruins select right wing Fabian Lysell.



Welcome to Boston, Fabian! pic.twitter.com/eAqmuHtSNh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 24, 2021

Third-round pick Brett Harrison had a head-turning season in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals and Windsor Spitfires, combining for 34 goals and 35 assists, but it was his quick shot and speed that raised some eyebrows. What helped him was playing alongside Shane Wright, a Kraken prospect, following a trade in January from Oshawa to Windsor. This has the makings of a third-round steal for Sweeney.

Goalie Philip Svedeback played well in his freshman season at Providence College, while Oskar Jellvik (fifth round) and Andre Gasseau (seventh round) had good freshman seasons at Boston College. Defensemen Ryan Mast (sixth round) and Ty Gallagher each took a step in their development. Mast is another big-bodied blueliner at 6-foot-5 and 213 pounds that had eight goals and 22 assists with the Sarnia Sting in the OHL.

2. 2016 Entry Draft

Sweeney’s second Entry Draft is one with two first-round picks that have turned into selections that played a big part in the 2022-23 historic season. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy was picked 14th and he’s turned into a franchise defenseman. Signed to an eight-year, $76 million contract, he is the most important part of the defense into the future and a yearly candidate for the Norris Trophy. With his second pick in the first round, 30th overall, Sweeney went outside the box with Trent Frederic, who had a break-out 2022-23 season with 17 goals and 14 assists mainly on the third line.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Second-round pick, defenseman Ryan Lindgren, was traded to the New York Rangers and has carved out a top-four role with them. Back-to-back fifth-round picks, Joona Koppanen and Cameron Clarke, have had two different careers in the organization. Koppanen made his NHL debut this season with an assist in five games along with some penalty-killing minutes. He is someone who could carve out a bottom-six role next season. Clarke is no longer in the organization.

The final pick, Oskar Steen, has 26 NHL games under his belt in Boston with three goals and four assists and like Koppanen, is someone who could find himself in the bottom six next season. For a sixth-round pick, Steen has some upside.

1. 2020 Entry Draft

This class only had four selections because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, this class has the Bruins’ top defensive prospect Mason Lohrei, picked 58th overall. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound left-shot defenseman had a strong two seasons at Ohio State and signed a two-year entry-level contract, paving the way for him to make his NHL debut as early as 2023-24. Lohrei has a strong offensive upside, he has good vision of the ice and can play in all situations. Like McAvoy, he could end up being a longtime defenseman in Boston.

Third-round pick Trevor Kuntar had three good years at Boston College and signed his entry-level contract in March of 2022. A big strong forward who had 13 goals and 16 assists in his junior season of 2022-23, he is projected to be a middle-six forward. Defenseman Mason Langenbrunner picked in the fifth round has yet to prove he’s been worthy of that selection, while the final pick, Riley Duran, is a tough forward who plays hard and in all situations for Providence College.

What does Sweeney have in store for 2023? With a limited number of picks, it remains to be seen, but whoever he picks is going to end up somewhere on this list, it’s just a matter of where.