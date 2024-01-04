NHL News & Rumors: Canadiens, Oilers, Flames, Penguins, Devils

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames got good news when it comes to defenseman Oliver Kylington who is, in a manner of speaking, returning to the team. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are working Dylan Holloway back into the lineup. The Montreal Canadiens are losing Christian Dvorak, and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ AHL team is signing Jesse Puljujarvi to a PTO. Finally, what hurdles are the New Jersey Devils running into as they search for a goalie trade?

Kylington Returns to Flames AHL Affiliate

The Calgary Flames have announced that defenseman Oliver Kylington has been assigned to the AHL Wranglers on a conditioning assignment. He will likely rejoin the Flames when he’s feeling up to speed, which is a huge development for the player and the roster.

Kylington said, “I feel I’m in a good place with my mental health and ready to take another step forward. Returning to Calgary has been the right decision.” He added:

“I’ve felt tremendous commitment from Flames ownership, management, and my teammates, and I am appreciated of the support and resources made available to me. I also thank my family, friends, and the fans for their encouragement. I’m looking forward to getting on the ice in a team environment and back to my everyday life. I have missed it very much.”

Oilers Take Dylan Holloway Off of LTIR, Move Him to Center in Quick AHL Stint

The Edmonton Oilers have strategically activated forward Dylan Holloway from Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) and loaned him to their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. Recovering from a mid-November knee injury, Holloway’s month-long stint on LTIR comes to an end and the hope is he can play some quick games and get back up to speed in an effort to rejoin a fairly deep Oilers offense.

The Oilers plan to utilize this opportunity to shift Holloway’s position from wing to centre, enhancing his versatility and providing the team with added roster flexibility. This move not only offers Holloway the chance to regain form but also addresses the Oilers’ need for centre depth. The team also gets a bit of salary cap flexibility with the move, something they can use at the deadline, or apply towards Connor Brown’s bonuses, not carrying everything over to next season.

Canadiens Lose Christian Dvorak for the Season

Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 NHL season due to a torn pectoral muscle, as confirmed by the team on Thursday. The 27-year-old center’s absence will leave a significant void, impacting left-handed face-offs, penalty killing, and his versatile contributions to power play and penalty kill units, as emphasized by coach Martin St. Louis.

With Dvorak out, adjustments are expected, with Sean Monahan likely taking on additional penalty-killing responsibilities and finding a replacement on the second power play. The Canadiens are accustomed to prolonged player absences this season. That said, this development may also influence trade considerations, particularly for Monahan, whose name has surfaced ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Puljujarvi Signs AHL PTO With Penguins Affiliate

Jesse Puljujarvi, the former 4th overall NHL draft pick, is aiming for an NHL return by securing a professional tryout (PTO) contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins. This PTO arrangement offers Puljujarvi a low-risk avenue to exhibit his talents at the AHL level.

The hope is to eventually secure an NHL contract, making this opportunity a crucial stepping stone in Puljujarvi’s bid to reestablish himself after a steep drop-off as a former No. 4 overall draft pick in 2016.

Devils Hunt for a Goaltender Continues

Elliotte Friedman discussed the New Jersey Devils’ challenges in bolstering their goaltending, emphasizing the tough market conditions where teams with available goalies hold the upper hand. John Gibson, Jacob Markstrom, Elvis Merzlikins, Jake Allen, and Kaapo Kahkonen are highlighted as potential trade targets.

However, each option comes with its own set of hurdles, such as the difficulty in negotiating Gibson’s contract retention, Markstrom’s no-movement clause, Merzlikins’ struggles and substantial contract, Allen’s asking price, and the untested playoff leadership of Kahkonen. Despite the Devils’ efforts to address their goaltending concerns, there have been significant obstacles in their pursuit of an ideal netminder.