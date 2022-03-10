NHL Roster Report: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Kings & Blues

The Los Angeles Kings received some disappointing injury news on three of their players, while four players were activated from injured reserve (IR) on Wednesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs signed two players to contract extensions and Nashville signed a forward to his first-ever NHL contract. Let’s take a look at all the latest roster news from around the NHL.

Transactions

Pittsburgh Penguins assigned Kasper Bjorkqvist to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL).

Nashville Predators signed Navrin Mutter to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins next season. Mutter is an undrafted forward who split time between the Hamilton Bulldogs and Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season.

Philadelphia Flyers recalled Cam York from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).

Winnipeg Jets placed Nathan Beaulieu on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) and recalled Ville Heinola from the Manitoba Moose (AHL).

Los Angeles Kings placed Mikey Anderson on injured reserve (IR) and recalled Jordan Spence from the Ontario Reign (AHL).

Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Toronto Maple Leafs signed Kyle Clifford to a two-year contract extension and Carl Dahlstrom to a one-year extension.

Anaheim Ducks assigned Brendan Guhle to the San Diego Gulls (AHL).

Columbus Blue Jackets activated Eric Robinson from IR.

Montreal Canadiens activated Paul Byron from IR and assigned Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket (AHL).

Edmonton Oilers activated Zack Kassian from LTIR and placed Kyle Turris on LTIR.

St. Louis Blues activated Marco Scandella from IR.

New York Islanders assigned Otto Koviula to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (AHL).

Anaheim Ducks placed Jakob Silfverberg on IR.

Boston Bruins recalled Jesper Froden and Jack Ahcan from the Providence Bruins (AHL).

Injury & Roster News

Filip Zadina (DET) is no longer waivers exempt after playing in his 141st NHL game on Tuesday.

Phil Kessel (ARZ) played the first shift on Tuesday night and then took a charter flight back to Phoenix for the birth of his first child. This allowed Kessel to keep his consecutive games played streak in tact.

Henri Jokiharju (BUF) was a full participant at practice and should be in the lineup vs Vegas on Thursday. Zemgus Girgensons, Will Butcher and Colin Miller are also close to returning.

Kevin Connauton (PHI) has been cleared to play, but Cam York will play on Thursday.

Tyler Bertuzzi (DET) missed practice with a non-COVID illness. He’s questionable for Thursday night.

Anthony DeAngelo (CAR) was on the ice for some light skating for the first time since his injury.

Pavel Buchnevich (STL) was diagnosed with a concussion and is likely out for Thursday’s game.

Josh Manson (ANA) is expected to return from his upper-body injury shortly.

Marco Scandella (STL) will be available for Thursday’s game vs the Rangers.

Brendan Lemieux, Viktor Arvidsson and Mikey Anderson (LAK) are all listed as week-to-week with their injuries.

Matt Grzelcyk (BOS) practiced on Wednesday and should be good to go for Thursday’s game vs Chicago.

Scott Perunovich (STL) is set to undergo surgery on his left wrist. He’ll be re-evaluated in eight weeks.

Scott Perunovich, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lineup News

Edmonton Oilers (vs WSH)

IN: Zack Kassian (missed 13 games with a fractured jaw) , Evan Bouchard (missed one game with an illness)

OUT: Tyler Benson, Markus Niemelainen

Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto moved to Connor McDavid’s line while Ryan McLeod and Zach Hyman played with Leon Draisaitl.

Montreal Canadiens (vs VAN)

IN: Jake Evans (missed one game with upper-body injury), Paul Byron (missed four games with upper-body injury)

OUT: Mathieu Perreault, Michael Pezzetta

It was an unusually quiet night in the NHL with only two games on Wednesday, but Thursday sees a whopping 13 games on the schedule. Eight of those games start at 6:00 pm CT, so the lineup news will be coming fast and furious. The two most intriguing matchups might be the Colorado Avalanche at Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames.

For all the latest NHL projected lineups and depth charts please visit CapFriendly.