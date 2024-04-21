NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flames, Utah Hockey Team Nickname

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe called out Max Domi after Game 1 versus the Bruins. How long will Domi’s leash be? Have MacKenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri both committed to the Flames, regardless of their plans? What will the new nickname for the Utah hockey team be?

Max Domi Takes Heat From Coach

There was plenty of blame to go around in Game 1 as the Maple Leafs lost to the Bruins, but Max Domi took most of the heat from head coach Sheldon Keefe. Keefe called out Domi’s penalty on Brad Marchand as what not to do. He noted:

“Domi’s penalty obviously is the one that I would call an undisciplined penalty,” said Keefe specifically calling out Domi by name. “I understand what he’s trying to do, but he crossed the line there, and can’t do that.”

The slash on Marchand would result in a power play opportunity for the Bruins and they capitalized. It’s only Game 1 and there is still a lot of hockey left to play, but Domi is in his first playoff run with the Leafs on an expiring contract. He needs to find the line between being a disruptor and being a liability. He could see his ice time limited if he can’t be trusted.

Domi actually played well otherwise. He has the ability to be an impact player for Toronto.

Weegar and Kadri Sticking It Out With Flames

Eric Francis of Sportsnet shares that defenseman MacKenzie Weegar is sticking around in Calgary and not bailing on the team, even if that might be the “easier” thing to do should the Flames retool or rebuild. It is being reported that center Nazem Kadri is of the same mindset. Both are committed to staying with the Flames. Kadri highlights the team’s ample cap space, expressing hope that management will bolster the roster with it.

MacKenzie Weegar, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, according to Daniel Austin of the Calgary Sun, there’s mutual interest in extending Oliver Kylington’s contract. The defenseman, who battled mental health issues in recent years, has stepped up this season, playing an increasingly significant role on the team’s blue line.

Kylington said:

“I want to stay, I like it here and I have interest to be here. I’ll let my agents and the business side of things take care of itself, but I think I’ve been clear with how I like Calgary and how I want to get back with my play. Let’s see what happens.” source – ‘Flames, Oliver Kylington have mutual interest for contract extension’ – Daniel Austin – Calgary Sun – 04/19/2024

The Utah Team Might Not Have a Name

As per a report by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the new Utah hockey club isn’t going to rush into finding a name for the team. Knowing that some might wonder why a nickname isn’t a priority for the franchise, new owner Ryan Smith said it’s more paramount the community has a say in the name.

LeBrun writes:

One piece of news that set social media ablaze Thursday was that the Utah NHL team would not rush into deciding on a nickname. Smith Entertainment Group wants to take its time and get it right, which means potentially even starting next season without a nickname. The only thing that’s decided, Smith said, is that it will be Utah and not Salt Lake City in the team name. source – New Utah NHL owner on team name and how the sale went down: ‘We’re trying to build a movement’’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 04/19/2024

There has been plenty of hype surrounding the team as the new owner says more than 20K fans have placed deposits down to get season tickets.