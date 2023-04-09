NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Wild

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Colorado Avalanche won’t be getting Gabriel Landeskog back before the playoffs. What’s the status of a few of their other injured players? The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the verge of signing Matthew Knies, but things are a bit more complicated than expected. Kevin Hayes talks about his future with the Philadelphia Flyers and the Minnesota Wild have signed Brock Faber.

Landeskog Still Out for Avalanche

Elliotte Friedman noted during the Hockey Night in Canada segment of Saturday’s full slate of games that Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog will not play in the regular season, if he plays it will be in the playoffs. He is skating on his own, but a clear read on his injury situation is hard to find.

Cale Makar is out of the Avalanche lineup again and there is no timeline for his return. That said, it’s not expected to be anything terribly serious. Bowen Byram and Josh Manson are also on the sidelines for the Avalanche who just overtook the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division standings.

Will Matthew Knies Sign with Toronto Right Away?

Friedman is also reporting that the Matt Murray and Calle Jarnkrok injuries have complicated the Matthew Knies signing in Toronto. Because the team can’t use LTIR, there was some talk about him going back to the Toronto Marlies and playing games there before joining the Leafs in the playoffs. The only issue is that Toronto wants to see him in action on the main roster before putting him in such a high-pressure situation.

Matthew Knies, University of Minnesota (University of Minnesota Athletics)

Now, Friedman believes that the next steps for the two sides might be that Knies is signed to a max salary deal with a max signing bonus, but no performance bonuses. Goaltender Jett Alexander was signed to an amateur tryout agreement on Saturday and serves as the backup goaltender in the game. James Mirtle of The Athletic tweeted, “Purely cap-related reasons for not having a goalie on an NHL contract. This will allow the Leafs to sign Matthew Knies as soon as tomorrow.”

Kevin Hayes Understands He Might Be Leaving Flyers

The Athletic’s Charlie O’Connor writes that Kevin Hayes has acknowledged that his time with the Philadelphia Flyers might be over soon. When asked about his future, he acknowledged this could be his last season in Philadelphia. He said, “Yeah. They’re in a rebuild.” He then added, “So they’ve got to make decisions that they want to make.”

Latest News & Highlights

Hayes also commented on his playing time and how it’s been reduced under head coach John Tortorella. He noted, “They’re building for the future. You can see who’s part of it and who isn’t,” he said.

O’Connor added:

In fairness, that hasn’t been the only reason. Hayes’ production has significantly dipped over the past two months, and he now has no goals in his past 23 games and just six assists over that span. It’s turned what once looked poised to be a career offensive season for Hayes — one that earned him an All-Star nod in early February — into a far less distinctive one. source – ‘Kevin Hayes’ last days with the Flyers? ‘It’s pretty easy to read a message’ – Charlie O’Connor – The Athletic – 04/05/2023

Wild Sign Brock Faber

The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Brock Faber to a three-year, entry-level contract. The Athletic’s Michael Russo reports that Faber will travel with the Wild for their road game against the Chicago Blackhawks and “burn” a year of his entry-level contract.

The deal is worth $2.775 million and includes $92,500 in signing bonuses, and the potential for another $250K per season in performance A bonuses. He signs this deal after concluding a three-year collegiate career at the University of Minnesota.