NHL Rumors: Penguins, Oilers, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk linking Tomas Tatar to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have been linked to a former player on a possible PTO. Finally, are the Calgary Flames and forward Elias Lindholm actually getting closer on the terms of an eight-year extension?

Tatar Talked to Penguins, Wants More than One Year

The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly showing significant interest in securing the services of free-agent winger Tomas Tatar, according to information from Matt Meagher of Flux`cc and Rob Rossi of The Athletic. Tatar himself subtly acknowledged Pittsburgh’s attention during an interview with Slovak website Sport.sk, stating his openness to the possibility but refraining from elaborating further. Tatar did confirm ongoing discussions with the Penguins while underscoring that he hasn’t yet reached a final decision.

Rossi’s insights emphasized the Penguins’ keen interest in Tatar following the big Erik Karlsson trade. However, the outcome might hinge on whether Tatar receives a guaranteed contract offer elsewhere or opts for a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement for the Penguins’ training camp, potentially leading to a contract down the line. Tatar noted he would like a two-year deal, and has been waiting for teams to handle other business and come to him with an offer.

Matt Meagher of Flux`cc highlighted Tatar’s negotiation process, revealing his initial concern about the contract’s length. It sounds like the player might be of the understanding that the offer isn’t coming. Tatar noted that he’s been meticulously evaluating teams where he could contribute optimally and make a meaningful impact. This consideration has evidently propelled negotiations in a positive direction.

Despite Tatar’s less impressive playoff performance record could be the issue, but his ability to consistently notch 20+ goals and his versatility as a left or right winger add valuable dimensions to the Penguins’ lineup. With the potential to bolster scoring depth and provide positional flexibility, Tatar’s prospective addition could prove beneficial, especially in scenarios where key players like Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust face challenges or injuries.

Rumors Linking Sam Gagner to the Oilers on a PTO

Over the past few days, the Edmonton Oilers have been surrounded by speculation involving former Oiler Sam Gagner. Analysts close to the team have been talking about him, and rumors of him possibly joining Edmonton on a PTO were only fueled by sightings of Gagner interacting with some team members during the off-season. While no official confirmation has emerged, fans are eager to see if there’s more than just talk surrounding the veteran forward.

As per Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal:

I have seen mentions on-line about whether the Edmonton Oilers would consider extending a training camp invitation to Sam Gagner. I have not heard that from my sources. But hey, who doesn’t like Sam, me included? But as I have read before, many of his skills are duplicated by Derek Ryan. I do think Sam could end up in player development someday once his playing days are done. source – ‘Could one of Alberta’s most-famous hockey names finally don an Edmonton Oilers jersey: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 08/13/2023

The buzz began with the appointment of Jeff Jackson as the new CEO of Hockey Operations for the Oilers. As he transitioned to Edmonton, many of his former clients at Wasserman became associated with Dave Gagner, Sam’s father.

Lindholm and Flames Trying to Hammer Out Terms of an Extension

David Pagnotta was asked during an interview on the NHL Network if the Calgary Flames will be able to sign forward Elias Lindholm to a contract extension. He noted that despite rumors Lindholm is looking to leave Calgary, the forward is actually quite open to signing an extension.

Pagnotta explains that the Flames and Lindholm are trying to hammer this out and going back and forth and trying to make an extension happen. Pagnotta adds, “He’s looking at an eight-year extension. The two sides continue to try to work at that. If the Calgary Flames want to make this work, they’re going to have to get in and around, or just over, $9 million per year on an AAV.” He adds the delay is because the Flames are hovering around an $8.2, $8.3 million per season offer.