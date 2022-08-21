NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Canadiens, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are getting good news when it comes to injuries to their star players. There’s also talk about who they might add in response to Calgary’s recent moves. The Vancouver Canucks could be interested in signing a couple of the bigger-name free agents still on the market and the Montreal Canadiens might shop Evgeni Dadonov in trade. Finally, is Tyler Bertuzzi a trade candidate out of Detroit this coming season?

Oilers Injury News Is Good News

According to report from Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal, many of the injuries current Oiler players were dealing with to close the season shouldn’t be issues coming into training camp. Leavins writes:

The news on the injury front is good. Darnell Nurse is reported to be about 100% from his hip flexor. Leon Draisaitl is in full train mode and back on the ice. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (shoulder), Jesse Puljujarvi (shoulder) and Kailer Yamamoto (Concussion) are also probable to start the season. source – ‘Do the Edmonton Oilers need to “answer” the Calgary Flames on the transaction wire?: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 08-21-2022

Leavins also writes that he expects Sam Gagner to be in camp for the Oilers, potentially on a PTO basis, and notes if the Oilers feel the need to answer to Calgary’s addition of Nazem Kadri, the most likely option is another defenseman. He doesn’t rule out the idea of Patrick Kane — who is a player whose name has been tossed around a lot in Edmonton over the past few days — only that it would take three tango and the money situation would require some savvy maneuvering.

Canucks are Interested in Rodriques and de Haan

Mike Gould of Canucks Army cited a report from Rick Dhaliwal that the Canucks have an interest in unrestricted free agents Evan Rodrigues and Calvin de Haan. Rodriques is a free agent that many are still surprised is out there considering his 19 goals and 43 points this past season. “I was told this morning the Canucks are poking around on Evan Rodrigues,” Dhaliwal told hosts Matt Sekeres and Blake Price.

Dhaliwal noted that Canucks GM Patrik Allvin knows Rodrigues and his agent well from their days with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He also said “I also believe in my heart the Canucks are still in the mix to land UFA d-man Calvin de Haan. That could be in relation to Tucker Poolman’s health, I’m not so sure.”

Could Canadiens Shop Dadonov

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now notes that the Canadiens might shop Evgenii Dadonov in a trade closer to the end of the season. Not only could the 33-year-old winger be an intriguing deadline rental for another competitive team, but the $5 million salary cap coming off the books could be a way to clear cap space in the event that Carey Price is ready to return later in the season.

Dadonov is due to become an unrestricted free agent next summer and with speculation the Habs will have eyes on some big-name players, it’s unlikely he’s signing in Montreal on a long-term deal. To Hughes, the plan might be to showcase Dadonov as often as possible and create a situation where he gets extra picks at the deadline; thereby turning the Shea Weber contract dump into a positive.

Bertuzzi Could Be Entering Trade Market

Despite saying he would like to stay with the Detroit Red Wings, Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now lists Tyler Bertuzzi as a player who could hit the trade market in 2022-23. He notes that Bertuzzi wants both term and money after scoring 30 goals this past season, but he’s entering the final season of his current contract.

Kingerski writes, “Bertuzzi will be one of the jewels of the NHL trade deadline if he becomes available. The 27-year-old center had 62 points, including 30 goals, last season. His speed, tenacity, and offensive acumen make him the perfect power forward for many teams.” The potential concern is his vaccination status and whether that causes any teams to be concerned about adding him. The scribe believes Bertuzzi will cost a top-six player and a first-rounder (or several high draft picks.)