In today’s rumor rundown, insiders are suggesting the Jeff Skinner trade is not a precursor to a Justin Faulk trade, a former Toronto Maple Leaf refuses to tryout for a team considering his track record in the NHL and a few other quick notes from around the NHL cover the rumors of the day.

Justin Faulk Might Stay Put

Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News & Observer is reporting that just Justin Faulk may not necessarily be traded by the Carolina Hurricanes and the asking price for the defenseman has been high. Some believed acquiring Dougie Hamilton and a number of other defensemen this summer made Faulk expendable, but that’s not necessarily the case.

The Hurricanes know they have Faulk’s contract under team control for two more seasons and they are not a salary cap team with a need to move assets to make room. Faulk could play a lesser role on the team and still be useful.

So too, because Jeff Skinner was traded on Thursday does not mean Faulk will follow. Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said, “Faulk is different.” He added, “We never said we wanted to trade Justin Faulk.”

Waddell does admit that the team will continue to look at trade options and if a team steps up for him or anyone else on the team, they would consider a trade. Otherwise, the team is satisfied having what they consider one of the better defensive corps in the league.

John Matisz reported Waddell said that they will take calls but are “not actively shopping any of our defencemen right now.”

Moore Not Willing to Tryout for an NHL Club

This is the time of year in the NHL where free agents who didn’t get deals will look at tryout options with NHL franchises. One player who seems to be unwilling to do so is former Toronto Maple Leaf Dominic Moore.

Moore told Sportsnet’s Luke Fox that he doesn’t believe, based on his track record in the NHL that he should have to try out for a deal. He explained:

“I’ve played how many seasons in a row now without losing a game due to injury? I think my track record [speaks for itself]. People know what I do, what I bring. A tryout doesn’t seem to make sense in that context.”

Moore was hoping to come back to the Toronto Maple Leafs but understands with the signing of John Tavares and the club’s depth at center he’s likely no longer on their radar. He only played in 52 games last season and was often a healthy scratch with the team. At almost 38 years old Moore still offers strong faceoff skills but players like him, namely Antoine Vermette and Mark Letestu haven’t been able to find deals either.

There will likely be a number of players who either try to land tryout deals, play internationally or retire if they can’t get an offer in the coming weeks.

