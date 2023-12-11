NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canadiens Capitals, Wild, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers were scouting the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators game on Sunday. Who were they looking at? Meanwhile, are the Washington Capitals the leading contenders to sign defenseman Ethan Bear? How long will the Minnesota Wild be without defenseman Jonas Brodin? Finally, are the Boston Bruins limiting Matt Poitras’ ice time as a game-management technique?

Oilers Were Scouting the Canadiens and Predators Game

Apron Basu of The Athletic reported that Oilers Assistant GM Brad Holland was at the Montreal Canadiens vs. Nashville Predators game. Jason Strudwick and Ryan Rishaug of the Got Yer’ Back Podcast talked about the rumors and speculated that the Oilers might be looking at one of Sean Monahan or Josh Anderson. Neither said that they had any inside information on either player, but they said they could see the logic in either player.

Josh Anderson, Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The most obvious link to Montreal would be a goaltender, so it’s interesting that both would suggest the Oilers might have been looking at a forward. Rishaug pointed out that the Oilers have liked Anderson in past seasons and the Canadiens might be looking to shed that contract off of their books. He’s a $5.5 million cap hit for the next three seasons after this one. He’s also only got one goal this season.

It’s not clear who would be coming back in a trade like that considering Anderson’s cap hit. What the Canadiens don’t need is a goaltender, so Jack Campbell wouldn’t be part of any trade unless it was a massive blockbuster that included numerous pieces. That feels like a stretch.

Capitals Are Taking a Run at Ethan Bear

As per Elliotte Friedman, Ethan Bear is close to ready for an NHL return. Friedman adds, “And there’s a number of other clubs that suspect that the Washington Capitals have really made a strong bid here. Nothing official at this time, but it is believed the Capitals have made a legitimate run at him.”

Friedman explains the push for Bear started from Vancouver and it was believed they had the inside track. Now, it is speculated other teams can do what Vancouver can’t, cap and salary-wise. There should be some answers over the next few days. The Devils are also rumored to be taking a closer look at Bear.

Wild Brodin Out for an Extended Period

The Score is among news outlets reporting that Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin is expected to miss significant time after being hit by Oilers’ forward Evander Kane. Friedman noted that a source said it could be four weeks. For now, the team has said he’s listed as week-to-week.

After reviewing the incident, the NHL Department of Player Safety determined that supplemental discipline wasn’t necessary, but they issued a warning to Kane.

Bruins Sitting Poitras to Manage His Minutes as a Rookie

The Anaheim Ducks have taken a unique approach with Leo Carlsson and the decision to keep him out of repeated games to avoid over-exerting him in his rookie season has been controversial. But, the Ducks are no longer the only team doing this with an important rookie. Boston has started doing the same with Matt Poitras.

Matthew Poitras, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“It’s something we’ve been discussing. We’re trying to put him in situations to have a lot of success,” Bruins’ head coach Jim Montgomery said following Boston’s loss to Buffalo. He then noted Poitras would be back in the lineup on Saturday. Poitras played, but only 8:26 seconds. When asked why, it was explained this was an opportunity for him to “build some strength and some rest into his program.” Montgomery told the media that they limited his minutes on purpose and it’s something the team has spoken with Poitras about.

More and more teams may start taking this approach with rookies as they are eased into the NHL. It’s a strategy to avoid injury and not overwhelm players who are feeling fatigued.