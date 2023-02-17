NHL Rumors: Devils, Oilers, Flames, Kings, Blue Jackets, Blues

In today’s NHL rumors rundown the New Jersey Devils are in talks with the San Jose Sharks about Timo Meier. How far along are they? Is there something holding up a potential deal? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers still haven’t waived Jesse Puljujarvi, but Kailer Yamamoto will slot back into the lineup. What’s the plan in Edmonton? Could the Calgary Flames actually consider trading MacKenzie Weegar? And, are the Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets the favorites to land Jakob Chychrun? Finally, what’s the latest on Ryan O’Reilly?

Devils Talking to Sharks About Meier

According to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, “On Timo Meier: @NJDevils are engaged in talks. @SanJoseSharks have yet to identify prospects they want + 1st. NJD haven’t talked contract with Meier camp – and that will determine whether or not there’s a trade. They’ll be in until the end.” He adds, “I don’t think saying that the Devils “covet” Timo Meier at the NHL trade deadline would be overstating it. As one source told me: “He checks almost every box.”

“I don’t think the Devils have the appetite for that $10 million qualifying offer due Meier, even through their cap can handle it next season,” he writes. Meaning, the Devils are thinking long-term extension which matches what most insiders are saying about GM Tom Fitzgerald’s desire to bring someone in who can stay with the team.

Yamamoto Returning For Oilers

The Oilers confirmed that Kailer Yamamoto will be back in the lineup for the team on Friday as they take on the New York Rangers. That said, Jesse Puljujarvi was not placed on waivers, which is the move most thought the Oilers would make. Instead, GM Ken Holland has elected to demote two players that don’t require waivers in Vincent Desharnais and Dylan Holloway, then run with a 19-man roster.

Coach Woodcroft confirmed in his post-practice media availability that Kailer Yamamoto will return to the lineup on Friday to face the Rangers. https://t.co/Dn9qAuCDxw — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 17, 2023

There is still a feeling that the other shoe could drop in Edmonton in terms of a trade. Playing with a 19-man roster has its challenges and the belief here is that Holland might be working on a deal.

Could the Flames Make MacKenzie Weegar Available?

It’s hard to tell if the Calgary Flames are going to be buyers or sellers this season as things have not gone according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, “I have strong reason to believe the Flames have considered moving defenceman Mackenzie Weegar.” He notes, “They’ve denied it, and it doesn’t sound like a trade is presently imminent. But multiple well-placed league sources have not only heard Weegar’s name floating around but have informed me the Ottawa Senators are a team that has expressed interest in acquiring him.”

MacKenzie Weegar, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman talked about the possibility of Weegar being available and if the Senators would be interested. He wrote, “I don’t think MacKenzie Weegar is an option now, but we will see how everyone (including the Flames) feel later. Lots of time between then and now, lots of things for both franchises to sort out.”

Allan Walsh posted a cryptic tweet on Thursday night that has a lot of insiders wondering what’s going on in Calgary. He wrote, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result. Also, negativity sucks the joy right out of players.” Walsh doesn’t rep Weegar, but he does rep Jonathan Huberdeau.

Kings and Blue Jackets Prefer Chychrun to Gavrikov?

Friedman spoke with Kevin Weekes on NHL Network and noted that he believes the Kings do have a standing offer out there for Jakob Chychrun but that to this point, that offer hasn’t gotten it done. He thinks the Kings really like him and that one of the reasons they aren’t so keen on Vladislav Gavrikov is that he doesn’t have a contract. The Kings don’t want a rental.

Interestingly, Friedman also wondered if the Blue Jackets were in on Chychrun talks and if the team would trade Gavrikov, then turn around and make an offer for Chychrun. This would allow the Blue Jackets to move on from their pending UFA and get a player with term. He doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that both players were pulled from their respective lineups around the same time.

Latest on Ryan O’Reilly

Trade talk is picking up regarding Blues center Ryan O’Reilly. Reports are that at least 10 teams are calling the Blues about the asking price for the forward. There have been no recent talks recently between the Blues and the player but Andy Strickland writes that he sat down with O’Reilly and he believes the team has one last push in them. “With Calgary issues and Minnesota losing as of late, the Blues suddenly find themselves just 6 points out with 28 games left.”

This could go down all the way to the March 3 deadline date. Friedman believes there is some legitimacy to the rumors that the Maple Leafs might be interested in this.