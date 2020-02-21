NHL Rumors: Sabres, Senators, Maple Leafs, Bruins, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are updates on what’s going on between the Buffalo Sabres and Zach Bogosian, could the Ottawa Senators keep Jean-Gabriel Pageau and move Vladimir Namestnikov? What about the Toronto Maple Leafs and whispers they might be willing to move Tyson Barrie? Finally, do the Boston Bruins have a backup plan in the event they can’t land Chris Kreider?

Sabres Intend to Terminate Bogosian’s Contract

After failing to report to the Rochester Americans earlier this month, Zach Bogosian was suspended without pay by the Buffalo Sabres. This removed him from the Sabres salary cap but the Bogosian was still part of the organization. The Sabres have confirmed Bogosian will now be placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract termination.

Zach Bogosian, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This will save the Sabres money and turn Bogosian into an unrestricted free agent and able to sign with another team. Bogosian will give up $1.68 million, but he’d be free to sign with anyone for $700,000 (or more). As for the Sabres letting him sit out and then maybe report to Amerks if he wanted to get paid was not in the cards.

There is no real inside information as to whom Bogosian might sign with.

Related: 20 Biggest NHL Trades in the Past Year

Bruins Eyeing Blackhawks’ Brandon Saad?

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston is reporting that while Chris Kreider is still very high on the list for the Boston Bruins, they may have a backup plan in place that would include Chicago Blackhawks winger Brandon Saad.

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad (Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports)

A number of hockey insiders have made the connection between the two sides but Bruins general manager Don Sweeney would have to get creative to make it work. The potential ask from Chicago would be a first-round pick plus. Key to remember here is that the ask between Kreider and a player like Saad or, even, Kyle Palmieri will be similar because Saad and Palmieri have term left on their respective deals.

** Update: The Boston Bruins acquired Ondrej Kase from the Anaheim Ducks. The Bruins have sent back David Backes, Axel Andersson and a 2020 first-round pick. And, the Bruins will retain 25% of Backes’ contract. This likely takes the Bruins out of the running for Saad.

Related: Esposito: The Trade That Shaped the Boston Bruins

A Namestnikov Deal Imminent

Darren Dreger reported on Thursday night that the Ottawa Senators are working some asset management and a trade is looming for forward Vladimir Namestnikov. Dreger says the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets as the teams he’s heard are circling.

In other Senators news, Pierre LeBrun of TSN notes that finally there are talks to report on the Jean-Gabriel Pageau front and numbers going back and forth between the Senators and Pageau’s representatives. LeBrun said it’s not as if a deal or extension is imminent, but the Senators will keep working at it, while taking calls on the trade front should nothing come of the negotiations.

Related: NHL Rumors: Rangers, Hurricanes, Jets, Golden Knights, More

Maple Leafs Willing to Move Barrie?

During Thursday’s TSN report, it was noted that the Maple Leafs have been receiving calls for Tyson Barrie. And, Bob McKenzie said the Maple Leafs are actually willing to listen and move the right defenseman in the right situation.

Tyson Barrie, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Perhaps the situation is fluid and a big win changes things day-to-day but McKenzie said before Toronto’s big win over Pittsburgh, “When those teams called, the Leafs basically told them, ‘Ya, you know what? We would consider it under the right set of circumstances.'” He added that the Leafs are not interested in selling off Barrie for future considerations but would need to get a defenseman coming back that makes them better now so they’re chances of making the playoffs aren’t completely lost.

The alternative would be landing picks and prospects they can immediately flip for help at the right-shot d-man spot.