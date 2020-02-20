NHL Rumors: Rangers, Hurricanes, Jets, Golden Knights, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news on the asking price from the New York Rangers for Chris Kreider, reasons why the Winnipeg Jets haven’t terminated Dustin Byfuglien’s contract yet, and speculation there’s a team keenly interested in Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry. Finally, are the Golden Knights looking to do more after adding Alec Martinez?

Rangers Want to Hit Home Run With Kreider

As per Brian Burke during Sportsnet’s broadcast of the Edmonton Oilers versus Boston Bruins game, he’s hearing the ask by the New York Rangers for Chris Kreider is incredibly high. The team wants as many as four pieces in order to move him.

(Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

Burke notes the Rangers have been watching the trade market closely and they now want a first-round pick, a prospect, another pick and a conditional pick if Kreider were to sign with his new team. He then said, the first time to meet that ask will get the player.

Related: 20 Biggest NHL Trades in the Past Year

Hurricanes Eyeing Jeff Petry

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Carolina Hurricanes have their hooks out for a right-shot, top-four defenceman. They’re apparently eyeing Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry.

Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun admits that the odds are greater Montreal chooses not to move Petry, who’s signed through next season at a $5.5 million cap hit. That said, it sounds like Carolina might be putting together an attractive offer Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin should listen to.

LeBrun writes:

What kind of package could Carolina throw at the Habs? I’m thinking something like a first-round pick and prospect blueliner Jake Bean, 21, a first-round pick, 13th overall, in 2016. That’s something I think Carolina would do to entice the Canadiens. source-‘ LeBrun: What Dillon gives Capitals, Hurricanes interest in Petry and more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 02/20/2020

Golden Knights Looking at Gustafsson

Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports that after adding defenseman Alec Martinez, the Golden Knights have also shown interest in Chicago Blackhawks pending unrestricted free agent Erik Gustafsson.

ANAHEIM, CA – DECEMBER 05: Erik Gustafsson #56 of the Chicago Blackhawks follows through on a shot on goal during the second period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on December 5, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Granger notes:

Gustafsson is an unrestricted free agent this summer and is unlikely to re-sign with the Blackhawks due to cap restraints and the emergence of youngster Adam Boqvist. Gustafsson is fresh off a 2018-19 season when he was the NHL’s sixth-highest scoring defenseman, with 17 goals and 43 assists. That would’ve made him the Golden Knights’ highest scorer, one point ahead of Jonathan Marchessault. source – ‘Granger: Why the Golden Knights should trade for Chicago’s Erik Gustafsson’ – Jesse Granger – The Athletic – 02/19/2020

Related: Canadiens GM Showdown: Bergevin vs. Gainey

Jets Working Exhaustively on Byfuglien Deal

As if the Dustin Byfuglien story couldn’t get any stranger. Frank Seravalli of TSN reports, that the reason the Winnipeg Jets have waited to pull the trigger on a mutual contract termination with Dustin Byfuglien is because multiple sources say the Jets are attempting to exhaust all trade options first.

Winnipeg Jets’ Dustin Byfuglien (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Seravalli writes that a number of suitors have been in regular contact with Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff over the last weeks, “but talks have only intensified in recent days leading up to the NHL’s Feb. 24 trade deadline.”

Because there’s still a very slim change he returns for the playoffs, there is no guarantee that Byfuglien will be dealt, but what makes this interesting is that he wouldn’t count against the teams cap this season. If he returned, it would be in the post-season where there is no cap. The team acquiring him only needs room next season but would have all summer to figure that out.