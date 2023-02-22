NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Oilers, Bruins, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens were working to be part of the Ryan O’Reilly trade, but not because they had interest in the player. Meanwhile, it is being reported that Erik Karlsson has given the San Jose Sharks the green light to trade him to the Edmonton Oilers if the two sides can work out a deal.

The Boston Bruins are reportedly close to acquiring Vladislav Gavrikov in a trade, and the Vancouver Canucks have pulled Luke Schenn out of the lineup in anticipation of a pending trade.

Canadiens Were in on O’Reilly Trade

Arpon Basu on TSN and The Athletic says the Canadiens wanted to be in on the O’Reilly trade as they are eager to act as a third-party broker. Ultimately, it was the Minnesota Wild who did the deal because the Canadiens roster was full of injured players and the combination of injured and replacement players on the cap created too many complications.

Kent Hughes, Montreal Canadiens general manager (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

He writes in a recent column for The Athletic:

Basically, what prevented the Canadiens from getting in on this deal instead of the Wild and adding that fourth-round pick for the princely sum of $74,000 in real dollars — not a small consideration for a team that is now on track to spend more than $100 million on salary this season, per CapFriendly — was the lack of clarity on the status of their injured players. Having Monahan’s status as “plateaued” doesn’t help matters. source – ‘What the Ryan O’Reilly trade reveals about how the Canadiens can approach the trade deadline’ – Arpon Basu – The Athletic – 02/18/2023

He also notes that the Canadiens are considering the possibility of trading Paul Byron’s contract.

Karlsson Willing to Waive No-Move for the Oilers

NHL insider Chris Johnston revealed on Tuesday night the defenseman Erik Karlsson is open to waiving his no-movement clause to join the Edmonton Oilers ahead of this season’s NHL trade deadline. That’s not to suggest the two sides will actually be able to work out a deal, only that Karlsson is not the one standing in the way as it sounds like he’s given the OK.

Johnston wrote, “Things have gone quiet since the Oilers and Sharks re-engaged in trade discussions on Karlsson earlier this month.” He adds, “Not only has San Jose established a high asking price on a defenceman playing at a ridiculous 110-point pace, but it has also so far been unwilling to entertain retaining more than 20 percent of Karlsson’s significant cap hit. That’s a non-starter for Edmonton.” Finally, he writes, “However, it’s believed Karlsson is open to waiving his no-movement clause to join Connor McDavid and Co. and there’s still time for these sides to take another run at a blockbuster.”

Bruins Close to Trading for Vladislav Gavrikov?

Multiple sources are reporting that the Boston Bruins might be on the verge of trading for defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. NBC Sports Boston is reporting that the deal is done in principle, but that a cost-cutting move has to come first. Speculation is that the Bruins are trying to move Craig Smith but that if they can’t get it done, the Blue Jackets are prepared to move on and find another suitor.

The reported deal would see the Bruins send a first and third-round pick to Columbus in exchange. It doesn’t sound like Columbus wants to take any salary back in the deal which is why it’s taking the Bruins a minute to figure all of this out. Elliotte Friedman had linked the Bruins to Gavrikov a few days ago so this deal might have been worked out last week.

Luke Schenn Pulled From Canucks Lineup

The Vancouver Canucks have decided they are going to protect Luke Schenn as a trade asset. The defenseman has been made a healthy scratch and has been sent back to Vancouver to await news on a deal prior to the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline. Speculation is that the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs are among those reportedly in the mix.

Lineup update: D Luke Schenn will not play tonight in Nashville. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 21, 2023

Even though Schenn’s name has been in the trade rumor mill, this imminent deal is likely a new development as the defenseman flew with the team to Nashville thinking he was going to play and was then sent home before the game. It wouldn’t make a lot of sense to have him travel, especially when his wife is expecting a child, if the Canucks are just doing this for precautionary reasons.