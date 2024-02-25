NHL Rumors: Oilers, Penguins, Flyers, Canucks, Stars

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, why is it taking so long for some teams to jump into the NHL trade market? What are they waiting for? Meanwhile, things are intensifying in Pittsburgh where it is expected the Penguins will make moves and are talking about a contract extension for Sidney Crosby. The Philadelphia Flyers are getting calls about Nick Seeler and Sean Walker as a defensive pair. The Dallas Stars are active and teams are calling the Vancouver Canucks to see if Elias Pettersson is available.

Oilers Waiting to Make Their Move

Popular X.com salary cap account @PuckPedia pointed out on Saturday that as of Saturday, the Oilers can fit $1.81 million of annual cap hit. The account notes that if they wait until the deadline to make whatever moves they’ll be making, that increases to $2.37 million. Waiting for 13 more days allows them to add $560K more annual cap hit. They are not the only team in this situation, which could explain why there hasn’t been much trade action yet.

Ken Holland, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As per Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal:

If you wondered why Ken Holland has not yet jumped into the NHL trade market, consider this: Edmonton is right up against the cap. But if the Oilers do nothing between now & the deadline, they will have accrued $2.37m in annual cap space (PuckPedia). That is real currency to have while Holland is shopping. source – ‘What this latest Edmonton Oilers skid has done to Ken Holland’s deadline plans: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 02/25/2024

Friedman noted that the Oilers are looking at two players from the Anaheim Ducks, Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick. It’s not clear if the Oilers are looking at trying to get both in a package deal. If it’s both players, they would come in at a cap hit of $6.675 million. If 50% retained, it would be $3.375 million. You can start to see how that extra $560K makes a difference.

Lots to Watch in Pittsburgh

Elliotte Friedman noted during his Saturday Headlines report that things are starting to intensify around the Penguins. He noted the big name everyone is watching is Jake Guentzel, but there are more names available than that. While Vegas, Vancouver, Edmonton, Carolina, and Florida have kicked tires on Guentzel, teams are looking at other names. Reilly Smith’s name is out there and one thing the Penguins will consider making changes is in goal. Friedman noted his sources suggest a goaltender could be moved.

There is also talk that the Penguins have talked to Sidney Crosby about staying with the team past his current contract. It’s believed a July 1 extension for Crosby is ready to go and that Crosby could get a three-year deal at around $10.5 million per season.

Teams Calling Flyers About Seeler and Walker in Double D-Man Deal

It sounds like the Flyers are getting calls about both Nick Seeler and Sean Walker, and interestingly, as a package trade. The two defensemen play on the same pairing together and have been quite good. A few of the teams that are calling are trying to find out what it costs to scoop them both in the same trade and keep them together as a pairing.

Sean Walker, Philadelphia Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That will be a huge deal if it goes down that way. The Flyers were said to be looking for a first-round pick for Walker and the price on both of those players is just $3.425 million without retained salary. To be able to add both players at a cost-effective rate will come at a premium cost.

Stars Are the Under the Radar Team to Watch

Friedman believes that not enough people are watching the Dallas Stars. He expects they will be busy at the deadline and they believe they can win the Stanley Cup. “They are looking for defense and they are looking for depth,” says Friedman.

The Stars are that one team that seems to be linked to many of the big names but is constantly overlooked as a destination for some of the top trade deadline targets. Don’t be surprised if they come out of nowhere and land a Chris Tanev or a Noah Hanifin.

Teams Want to Know if Canucks Are Moving Elias Pettersson

Because Elias Pettersson hasn’t signed a contract extension yet, other teams want to know what his future is in Vancouver. The Canucks are telling everyone that their primary objective is to sign him and they are still working on that. They are not looking to trade him, but that hasn’t stopped teams from asking because they understand Pettersson is far too valuable an asset to let just walk away.

The amount of noise surrounding Pettersson’s extension (or lack thereof) has become a bit of a distraction heading into the deadline. The Canucks are not publicly commenting.