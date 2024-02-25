Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bertuzzi, Marner, Samsonov & Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs faced a tough challenge against the Colorado Avalanche. They fell behind 2-0 early in the game; however, they didn’t quit and rallied back to score three straight goals to go ahead 3-2. Late in the third period, the Avalanche tied the game 3-3. Just a couple of minutes later, in a crucial moment on the power play, Tyler Bertuzzi stepped up to score his third goal of the game. It was the goal that propelled the Maple Leafs to a 4-3 lead. They held on tight and finished with the win.

It was a hard-fought battle between two evenly-matched teams, but the Maple Leafs ultimately ensured their seventh consecutive win. This winning streak has propelled the team up the standings in the competitive Atlantic Division. With their momentum building, the Maple Leafs seem to be firing on all cylinders as they continue their journey toward a higher position in the NHL playoff picture.

Item 1: 3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Beat the Avalanche

There were three reasons why the Maple Leafs won the game. The first and second reasons were both Tyler Bertuzzi. Bertuzzi’s hat trick, which came on his 29th birthday, carried the game’s scoring. Interestingly, and I don’t even know how to look this up, the feat marked the first time in the Maple Leafs franchise history that a player put up a hat trick on their birthday.

His exceptional performance also marked a huge breakout for him with the team. He had been playing well but seemed snake-bit. In this game, his offensive success was the significant boost the team needed to push through for the win. I can’t even begin to imagine how his morale and confidence have been boosted by the performance.

Second, Bertuzzi’s game-winning power-play goal with just 2:51 remaining in the third period came because he put himself in the right place at the right time. Give the Maple Leafs credit for being able to capitalize on these crucial chances. I’m unsure how other fans felt at the time, but the feeling around the team has changed. I simply expected them to score on that power play, and they did. The Maple Leafs remained composed, probably because Mitch Marner always looks composed, and his patience permeates the ice. Over the past few games, he’s seemed completely in control.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Third, the team’s effort and defense both looked strong. While Bertuzzi did the scoring on the night, the Maple Leafs’ success was also due to contributions from other players. As noted, Marner was in control. William Nylander registered a couple of assists. And the team’s depth and versatility were on display.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov didn’t have a .900 save percentage on the night, but his play was stellar. He had 26 saves and allowed three goals for a .897 save percentage. He played a key role in the win. Overall, the Maple Leafs’ collective effort was instrumental in overcoming the Avalanche lead and skating home with the win.

Item 2: More About Tyler Bertuzzi

Bertuzzi’s hat trick game was particularly noteworthy, considering it was his first multiple-goal game since Oct. 14, 2021, when he was with the Detroit Red Wings. Two of Bertuzzi’s three goals came on the power play, and, on both goals, he bellied up to the hard places on the ice to capitalize on the scoring chances that presented themselves. His third goal on a great feed from Nylander proved to be the game-winner.

Happy BERTday! 🥳



Tyler Bertuzzi nets a hat trick on his 29th birthday!



Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/FutjBTrkOW — NHL (@NHL) February 25, 2024

Bertuzzi’s gritty style of play could make him a valuable player for this team. I keep hearing that he’s built for the postseason, and it sure looked true last night. He always looked to be in the right place last night. He now has 10 goals and 16 assists in 56 games and is playing with intensity. The Nylander line, with Max Domi at the center and Bertuzzi on the other wing, looks tough as nails. The question now is whether Bertuzzi can continue to make an impact as the Maple Leafs strive for a championship. With last night as a sample, how does he not have 20 goals on the season?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs are gearing up for a crucial five-game homestand. The games begin on Tuesday, with a replay against the Vegas Golden Knights. Following this game, they face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. On Saturday, they meet the high-flying New York Rangers, who are currently on a 10-game winning streak. The intensity ramps up with a highly-anticipated match against the Boston Bruins on Monday, March 4th. The homestand concludes on Wednesday, March 6th, against the Buffalo Sabres.

It’s not an easy set of five games; however, the team has played well on its seven-game winning streak – mostly on the road. The rivalry between the Maple Leafs and the Bruins pits these two Original Six teams against each other and adds a sort of litmus test for the team. It’s always tough to beat Boston.

If the Maple Leafs can put together another run of success in these games, they could fly up the Atlantic Division standings. At this time of the season, each game carries significant playoff implications for positioning and momentum.

Right now, the job seems to be to settle the line combinations to see which ones can continue to build on the chemistry that was shown during the spate of games that started with Morgan Rielly’s serving his suspension. The team has overcome that suspension as well as several illnesses and injuries that forced the coaching staff to create a patchwork of experimentation. Largely, the coaching staff’s choices seemed to have worked well.

And, by the way, Joseph Woll had an amazingly strong game with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies on Friday night. He made 36 saves on 37 shots. He seems ready.