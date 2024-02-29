NHL Rumors: Oilers, Capitals, Canucks, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are said to be looking at the Washington Capitals ahead of the deadline and a couple of forwards might be on their radar. Meanwhile, it sounds like a lot of ground has been made up in Vancouver where Elias Pettersson might be close to signing an extension with the team. Is Vladimir Tarasenko being moved by the Ottawa Senators? And, is there any truth to rumors that Brady Tkachuk could be traded?

Oilers Looking at Dowd and Mantha

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek noted during the intermission of the game between the St. Louis Blues and the Oilers that Nic Dowd is in the Oilers’ “orbit of interest”. He’s now the second person to report a link between these two teams, Elliotte Friedman first doing so while a guest on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer.

Nic Dowd, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline just days away, trade rumors are swirling around the Washington Capitals. Both Dowd and Anthony Mantha have emerged as notable names in these discussions, capturing the interest of various teams. The Oilers, in particular, need a right-winger and a center. If they can tackle two needs at once, they may try to take a swing here with Dowd being a depth piece that can kill penalties and is smart defensively. Mantha could then provide valuable support alongside star forward Leon Draisaitl.

This is not a slam dunk deal by any means. The Oilers are reportedly in on several potential trades, including a deal with the Ducks and possibly the Senators.

Canucks Making Progress on Elias Pettersson’s Contract

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff tweeted on Wednesday, “Sources say #Canucks have made significant progress with superstar Elias Pettersson working on what is believed to be an 8-year contract extension. Not done, but big development, and a new deal could be finalized in the coming days.” It was also noted that he said on the DFO Rundown podcast, “I’m told Pettersson went to the Canucks early this week and said let’s end all this nonsense. Let’s get a deal done, I want to stay in Vancouver.”

Seravalli touched on rumors that perhaps the delay was Pettersson and J.T. Miller not always being on the same page, but that if there was friction between these two, it’s likely been sorted out, there’s an understanding these two don’t have to be close friends, and Miller has done a lot of growing up over the past season.

Brady Tkachuk Not Being Traded, Tarasenko To Waive His No-Trade Clause

I’ve reported in past rumor reports that Vladimir Tarasenko was open to staying with the Ottawa Senators, but it looks like he’ll be moved ahead of this season’s trade deadline. An extension seems unlikely and the Senators are fielding calls from teams interested in the winger. So too, Tarasenko is expected to waive his no-trade clause to make it easier for the Sens to make a deal.

As for teams that might have interest, the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, and Edmonton Oilers have been mentioned by a few sources. It’s not clear how interested the Rangers are in a reunion.

Meanwhile, Senators’ GM Steve Staios has said he’s not trading Brady Tkachuk and there is no truth to the rumors suggesting there’s an issue with his attitude of a desire by the team to explore other options. In an interview on the Got Yer Back podcast with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun and Ryan Rishaug, Staios stated, “That could not be further from the truth. There’s obviously no truth to that. We’re building this team around Brady Tkachuk and the type of person, player, and leader that he is.”