Oilers Reportedly Make Big Goaltending Call Pre-Trade Deadline

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly not going after a big goaltender trade at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. Despite some names being tossed out there in rumors and speculation in the final days before the March 8 deadline, it appears Edmonton is sticking with what they have.

According to a couple of sources and based on the market for netminders, GM Ken Holland has elected to place his focus on other areas. Ryan Rishaug was among those who cover the Oilers who say the goalie trade buzz is all-but dead. He noted, “By the way, the goaltending talk, the Oilers will go as far as Stuart Skinner is going to take them.” He added, “They’re going to stick with what they have in net, keep an eye out for a couple of changes up front.”

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He is not the first to suggest the Oilers have backed off the goalie trade market. Before Marc-Andre Fleury was taken off the market by the Minnesota Wild this week, Elliotte Friedman noted to Kevin Bieksa during an exchange on Hockey Night in Canada that he didn’t see Fleury as a fit when Bieksa threw the name out there. It was never clear Fleury wanted to be moved anyway.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Capitals, Canucks, Senators

Meanwhile, Edmonton isn’t interested in paying the price for Jacob Markstrom, and Juuse Saros, while he would be a nice add, is likely out of the price range for the Oilers. What’s left on the market isn’t seen as a legitimate upgrade over what the Oilers have. The limited assets the Oilers have available in trade need to be used for clear improvements.

Oilers Focused on Forwards

With Skinner getting the nod and Calvin Pickard backing him up (Jack Campbell is on the farm too), Edmonton will focus on adding a top-six winger and depth forward. Names like Vladimir Tarasenko, Jake Guentzel, Adam Henrique, and Jordan Eberle have been the names linked most often in top-six discussions. Nic Dowd is a popular name of late when it comes to a depth center fit.

Beyond that, expect the Oilers to look at a No. 7 on defense. Holland might try to pick up some depth there at a very low cost to cover in the event of injuries.