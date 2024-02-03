NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Devils, Flames, Blues

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jack Hughes provided an update on his injury situation. Meanwhile, there is talk about what moves the Montreal Canadiens might make next. The Calgary Flames are just starting to make their ideals and Chris Tanev could be next. Finally, are the St. Louis Blues going to make a pitch for Jakob Chychrun out of Ottawa?

Canadiens Are Not Shopping David Savard

Montreal Canadiens’ general manager Kent Hughes confirmed with media that the team has no intentions of parting ways with defenseman David Savard. Savard, currently in his third season with the Canadiens, secured a four-year, $14 million contract through unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2021, marking a significant move in his 11-year career, as he returned to his hometown team.

There is speculation, however, by Eric Engels of Sportsnet, that Hughes might leverage some of the team’s first-round picks as trade assets. In recent drafts, Hughes utilized first-round picks to acquire talents like Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook, hinting that he might be looking for a similar type of deal.

Hughes also indicated that forward Alex Newhook is on track for an imminent return. Newhook had been sidelined with a high ankle sprain, with an initial prognosis of 10-to-12 weeks announced in early December.

Jack Hughes Says He’s Close to Returning

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes, expressed optimism about his imminent return from an upper-body injury, stating, “I think I’m really close, hopefully I can come out of the break here and feel good, finish the year really strong.” Hughes, absent for the past 10 games, landed on injured reserve before the All-Star break.

This injury is Hughes’ second extended hiatus of the season, having missed five games earlier due to a shoulder injury. Despite these setbacks, Hughes has tallied an impressive 45 points in just 32 games, ranking second in team scoring and fifth in the league for points per game. At 22, Hughes is positioning himself as the future cornerstone of the Devils’ lineup, but the challenge remains to demonstrate sustained health.

Flames Just Getting Started with Trades

During an appearance on SportsCenter with Jay Onrait, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun discussed the implications of the Elias Lindholm trade for the Calgary Flames. LeBrun emphasized that, according to his sources, this trade marks just the beginning of the strategic moves for Craig Conroy, the Flames’ General Manager, and the team.

LeBrun notes that Lindholm staying in Calgary wasn’t going to happen. Contract talks stopped going anywhere before the start of this season and there was a sizable gap between what Lindholm wanted and the Flames were willing to pay. Negotiations never really got going again after that.

It appears that Chris Tanev, another impending unrestricted free-agent defenseman, is generating significant interest. Reports indicate that numerous teams, as many as a dozen, are keen on acquiring his services. Sources have confirmed that Tanev’s name surfaced in the trade talks between Calgary and Vancouver, suggesting that the deal could have been even more substantial than initially discussed.

Might the Blues Look at Jakob Chychrun?

Elliotte Friedman cited comments from Ottawa Senators’ GM Steve Staios that the team would like to keep Jakob Chychun and was disappointed that the defenseman’s name was out there. That said, Jeff Marek wonders if there could still be movement on a trade. Marek suggested the Blues are right in there and could rekindle their interest.

Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman explained that any conversations about Chychrun are probably about the cap. Chychrun will want a raise and it’s not clear if the Senators will go there. As for the Blues’ interest, Friedman thinks the team will wait for a bit before making any big decisions and it’s important to note that a lot of their players have trade protection, so there might be some limits to what the Blues can do.