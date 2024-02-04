NHL Rumors: Penguins, Jets, Canadiens Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, did Jake Guentzel decline a lucrative offer from the Pittsburgh Penguins? Meanwhile, how did the Sean Monahan trade come together between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets? Finally, is Jordan Eberle realistically a trade deadline option for the Edmonton Oilers? If not, who might be a better fit?

Guentzel Says No to Big Money Offer From Penguins?

As per a report from Pittsburgh Hockey Now, according to Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos, the Penguins may have proposed a $50 million, six-year deal to forward Jake Guentzel. Kypreos then says he’s heard Guentzel turned it down. While Kingerski doubts Guentzel would decline, it’s possible Guentzel believes he’ll get more on the open market as a free agent and is waiting.

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 01: Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on April 1, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

One has to imagine if he has declined an $8.3 million per season extension offer, a trade is not far away. $8.3 million per season is a fair deal and one that the Penguins should assume could keep the player in town, especially if Guentzel wants to stay with Sidney Crosby and remain a Penguin.

Jets Got Monahan Once They Threw in the First-Round Pick

Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston from TSN dissected the Winnipeg Jets’ acquisition of Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens during a recent segment from the All-Star week in Toronto. LeBrun said the phone of Canadiens GM Kent Hughes started buzzing after Elias Lindholm joined the Vancouver Canucks. With teams recognizing Monahan as their Plan B, talks picked up significantly. The Jets, persistent in their pursuit to fill a hole they had at center, reengaged with the Canadiens. When things didn’t go anywhere early, they called back and offered up their first-round pick.

Latest News & Highlights

LeBrun added that’s where talks escalated. He noted:

“I think the Habs plan all along and telling other teams was if you’re willing to throw in your first-round pick now, we’re talking otherwise, we’ll be patient and play the market out especially after Lindholm got dealt once the Jets did that this deal came together.” and listen for the Montreal Canadiens this is a player that stayed healthy for them this year, and they get maximum asset value in trading.”

Jordan Eberle Trade to Oilers Seems Unlikely

With names being floated around in connection to the Oilers, top-six options like Guentzel, Anthony Duclair, and Adam Henrique are out there. Even a former Oiler in Jordan Eberle has been linked in reunion rumors. But, one Oilers’ scribe doesn’t see that as likely.

Related: 3 Big Trades Oilers Can Make as Deadline Deals Already Go Down

Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal writes:

Probably like you, I have noticed Jordan Eberle’s name mentioned, connecting the former Oilers star, and now expiring Seattle UFA to Edmonton. Look: I have all the time in the world for Eberle. But he makes $5.5m. If you are clearing cap space for him, you do not have room for much else. And I am not sure his skill set (legitimate NHL scorer) is the Oilers top need. source – ‘The Edmonton Oilers may be headed for a trade deadline showdown: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 02/04/2024

Instead, Leavins believes the Oilers’ primary trade deadline focus is a 3-4, two-way center with size, faceoff skills, and penalty kill expertise. While emphasizing the importance of centers, he mentioned Colton Scissons and Nic Dowd. He particularly likes Dowd for the Oilers as “he does a lot of heavy lifting in Washington.” He has strong underlying numbers, plays a very smart defensive game, kills penalties, and is a right-shot center who has won 52.3% of his draws over the past six seasons. And, a price of $1.3m, he’s in the Oilers salary cap range.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter