NHL Rumors: Oilers, Lightning, Flames, Canucks

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are making their trade deadline priority adding a top-six winger to play alongside Leon Draisaitl. Who have they identified as a possible target? Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning are now looking for a defenseman after Mikhail Sergachev went down with an injury. Jacob Markstrom is speaking about the likelihood he will get traded before the deadline. Finally, the Vancouver Canucks are looking to sign Elias Lindholm long-term. Where do things stand on that?

Oilers Identify Top Winger Targets at Deadline

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the Oilers are looking at three possible options on the wing before the March 8 trade deadline. LeBrun noted that the top target would be Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s the flashy name that is often linked to Edmonton but it’s not clear he’s available yet. Outside of that, there’s been some speculation that the Oilers would be interested in a reunion with Jordan Eberle. LeBrun explains: “That name continues to grow within the front office of the Oilers, the idea of a reunion with him if Seattle falls out of it. He’s a pending UFA.”

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun also mentioned Vladimir Tarasenko as a name to watch in connection to Edmonton. He changed agents for the second time in seven months and the fourth time in three years, and it is believed he would waive his full no-move clause to go to a contender. Finally, the Detroit Red Wings might be a team to watch as Daniel Srong and David Perron could be on the move if the Red Wings fall out of the playoff race.

Darren Dreger said the Oilers are leaning towards a forward, but says the Oilers are also talking about having conversations about their defense. He mentioned Sean Walker and Chris Tanev and said the Oilers want to stay in the market on every possible option in the event the team has to pivot last minute.

Lightning May Need a Defenseman Now

Mikhail Sergachev required surgery after a reverse hit that badly injured his leg. Chris Johnston notes that this has left the Lightning in a situation where they need to find a replacement on their blue line, assuming Sergachev can’t return before the playoffs.

Right now, there is no timetable for his recovery and the immediate surgery was done, in part, to get that timeline and have the information needed so that the Lightning can put his $8.5 million salary cap hit on LTIR and go shopping before the deadline. Johnston says the Lightning have already been canvassing the NHL marketplace to get a sense of the prices for rental defensemen. It is expected, at the very least, the Lightning will know what they can and can’t do before March 8.

Markstrom Talks if the Flames’ Deadline Plans Involve Him

While goaltender Jacob Markstrom has a no-move clause in his deal, he seems to be hinting that he wouldn’t stand in the way of the Flames trading him if that’s what they feel is best for the organization. In a recent interview, he stated:

“It’s up to Calgary, what they want to do. That’s what it comes down to. I don’t control it. Whatever direction they want to go, and what they want to do, I’m not going to force anything.”

At the same time, Markstrom noted, “I’m not going to go up and meet and ask for a trade either. I’m here to play, I’m enjoying every day and we’ve got a great group.” He confirmed the team has not yet approached him about waiving his no-trade but he’s open to having the conversation if and when they send him an email asking if he’ll waive it.

Canucks are In No Rush to Sign Lindholm But Want to Extend Him

LeBrun added that the Vancouver Canucks aren’t pressing Elias Lindholm to sign a long-term extension right away, but they plan to sign him. LeBrun says the Canucks have wanted him for a long time and their interest in acquiring him dates back to last summer before the organization knew they were going to be this good this season.