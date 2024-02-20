NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Canadiens, Bruins, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Carolina Hurricanes are interested in buying at the trade deadline, but they aren’t looking at rentals. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens aren’t shopping David Savard, but they might be keeping him up to speed on possible trade deadline possibilities. Finally, are the Calgary Flames and Boston Bruins already working on a Noah Hanifin trade?

Hurricanes Don’t Want Deadline Rentals

As the Hurricanes gear up for the March 8 trade deadline, they aim to strengthen their lineup with a focus on players with term left on their contracts. While speaking to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, general manager Don Waddell emphasized their reluctance to pursue players on expiring contracts, prioritizing long-term investments over short-term gains.

Don Waddell, Carolina Hurricanes, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Waddell said:

“Our first priority, if we’re giving up premium picks or top prospects, we want to make sure that we get a player for more than a few months. That’s why we stay in touch with a lot of teams and guys. For us to make that kind of deal right now, there’s just not a lot of (non-rentals) out there. Most players being shopped are unrestricted at the end of the year. source – ‘LeBrun: What’s the Hurricanes’ plan for the trade deadline? Catching up with GM Don Waddell’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 02/19/2024

While dispelling rumors about adding a goaltender, the Hurricanes are eyeing top-nine forwards, with speculation suggesting inquiries about players like Travis Konecny. LeBrun wonders if Waddell might have a lead on players who have not yet surfaced in trade rumors.

Canadiens Know Teams Could Circle Back on David Savard

While GM Kent Hughes isn’t shopping David Savard or trying to trade the defenseman, he is fielding trade deadline calls. As it stands, most teams who like Savard are also staying involved in the Chris Tanev sweepstakes. That means a Savard move isn’t likely until those teams know they aren’t in on Tanev.

Arpon Basu of The Athletic writes:

Just like the trade of Elias Lindholm from Calgary to Vancouver created a market crunch for Sean Monahan that Hughes was able to leverage, once Calgary trades the right-shot, defence-first, shot-blocking Chris Tanev, a similar situation could be created for Savard as a defenceman who fits that same profile. Only one team can trade for Tanev, and the ones that don’t get him will surely double back with the Canadiens, just like the Jets did once they were unable to land Lindholm. source – ‘Canadiens weekly notebook: Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovský remain a match despite it all’ – APron Basu – The Athletic – 02/19/2024

They add that it’s unclear if the Canadiens have spoken to Savard about this plan, but they are listening to offers and had a similar conversation with Joel Edmundson last season. Hughes is the kind of GM who likes to know his players are hearing things from him and not online.

Bruins and Flames Reportedly Talking About Hanifin Trade

The perennially contending Boston Bruins are said to be actively interested in Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin, with Saturday’s 5-4 Kings victory over the Bruins marking Dave Nonis’s third consecutive viewing of the team. Talks between the two franchises regarding the Boston College alumni have been ongoing throughout the season, as reported by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now.

Amidst confirmation of Hanifin’s willingness to re-sign in Calgary, the prolonged wait for Noah’s decision has left fans and media in the dark. Many believe he wants to sign in the U.S. somewhere long-term. The Bruins have liked Hanifin dating back to his draft year.

In potential exchange, the Flames could offer up Matt Grzelcyk (LD), Matthew Poitras (C/W), and Georgii Merkulov (C/W) from the Bruins. Notably, Poitras aligns with the Flames’ trade strategy, fitting their desire to acquire players and picks. Despite concerns about his health, Poitras possesses the immediate potential to contribute positively to the Flames if acquired. As the trade deadline approaches, the Flames face crucial decisions regarding Hanifin’s future and potential additions to strengthen their roster.