NHL Rumors: Flames, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, could the Calgary Flames look to sit either Noah Hanifin or Chris Tanev before the trade deadline? Playing games risks possible injuries, but sitting either for too long creates optic issues like the one last season with Jakob Chycrhun. Meanwhile, Connor Brown is coming out of the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers. Is this just a wake-up call? Or, is there a chance to Oilers contemplate moving him to create salary cap space? Finally, how aggressive will the Toronto Maple Leafs be? Any chance they move their first-round pick for a rental? Would they dare push all in for a player that might go to Ottawa in the offseason?

Will Flames Bench Hanifin and Tanev Ahead of Deadline Trades?

Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet speculates about the Calgary Flames’ approach leading up to the March 8 trade deadline, questioning if defensemen Hanifin and Tanev might be sat for trade protection. Steinberg believes the likelihood of both players being moved is high, even as the Flames maintain hopes for a playoff push. However, the dilemma lies in the balance between keeping them on the ice for extended minutes to stay competitive and the risk of potential injuries diminishing their trade value.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Steinberg draws a comparison to the Arizona Coyotes sitting Chychrun before trading him last season, emphasizing the potential drawbacks of such a strategy. While fans may wish for immediate trades, Steinberg suggests, “…it feels like a trade will have to be imminent for either of Hanifin or Tanev to sit. Or at least within a game or two from happening.”

Oilers Sitting Connor Brown… Next Step a Trade?

Following a challenging win over the Dallas Stars, the Oilers are implementing lineup changes, sidelining forward Connor Brown for Monday’s match against the Arizona Coyotes. Brown drew criticism for his performance against Dallas, where he was partially responsible for lapses in coverage leading to two of their three goals. Compounding the issue is Brown’s goal drought throughout the season, intensifying concerns.

Despite being regarded for his penalty-killing skills, Brown’s struggles have prompted a necessary adjustment, especially as the Oilers’ penalty kill has faltered recently. Defensive lapses further resulted in diminished ice time. This explains the changes orchestrated by head coach Kris Knoblauch in response to Brown’s performance challenges.

Mark Spector wondered if Brown might be the trade piece Edmonton moves to free up some cap space before the deadline. If Brown continues to sit or struggles persist, it’s hard to see why the Oilers would worry about keeping him. His bonus is already an expense the Oilers will have to deal with.

Maple Leafs Unlikely to Trade a First for a Rental

Elliotte Friedman was a guest on Sportsnet 590 The FAN and asked how aggressive he thinks the Maple Leafs will be. He responded, “…I don’t know if I would go on all-in this year with this team. I don’t but I’m not making those distinctions. The Maple Leafs are making those decisions.”

He added:

And look, I think they’ve waived the possibility of a first for (Chris) Tanev. They haven’t gotten there yet. I, I’m pretty sure that I, look, I think they had a first on the table when it was both (Nikita) Zadorov and Tanev. I think they are willing to trade their first rather than one of their top prospects, Nick, and that’s what I would do too. But I think they’d prefer if their first one for more than a rental. I think they want to know that they can keep the player longer term, either they get a player who has term or someone like Tanev who they’re very comfortable that they could extend.

This is especially true when it comes to Tanev because Friedman believes teams are now aware that Ottawa is the team to watch this offseason. All indications are that they will be willing to throw quite a bit at Tanev. Why give away the farm for a player that isn’t going to sign?