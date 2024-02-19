Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Marner, McMann & Rifai

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to face off against the St. Louis Blues on Monday afternoon, both teams are looking to secure a crucial win. The Blues are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, while the Maple Leafs are on a three-game winning streak. However, the loss was only the Blues’ third in their last 11 games.

Item One: What Should Maple Leafs Fans Watch for in Today’s Game?

There are five things Maple Leafs fans should watch for in today’s game. First, can Auston Matthews continue his explosive scoring streak? He’s on fire, recording back-to-back hat tricks. In the process, he has made Maple Leafs and NHL history. With six hat tricks this season, Matthews is the player to watch. Can the Blues find a way to contain his high-octane offense?

Second, can the Blues make the right defensive adjustments to win? In their loss to the Predators, defensive breakdowns proved costly. If they are to have a chance against a resurgent Maple Leafs’ offense, the Blues will need to tighten up defensively.



Third, can Bobby McMann continue his hot streak? He’s been a huge surprise for the Maple Leafs. Over the past week, he put up his first career hat trick and added a two-goal game. His contributions have been significant. Even Matthews wants to sit by him on the bench. I am eager to see if McMann can continue his impressive form. It would be a huge benefit if he can continue to provide a spark for his team.

Fourth, what is John Tavares‘ status? The team’s captain is listed as day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury, so it will be good to see if he’s healthy enough to play. That said, Max Domi has stepped up and provided a boost of energy, which has to be a good sign. While Tavares’ presence on the ice could be crucial for Toronto, others have provided leadership and offensive firepower in his absence. That isn’t bad, either.

Fifth, can Mitch Marner come through again? Despite missing key players, including Tavares and defenseman Morgan Rielly, Marner has stepped up. Whether he’s contributing on offense or filling in on defense, his versatility will be key for Toronto’s success against the Blues.

Item Two: Marshall Rifai Called Up from the Toronto Marlies

The Maple Leafs made a significant roster move yesterday when they brought up Marshall Rifai from the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. He might get his chance to play today because the Maple Leafs need to address multiple absences in their defensive lineup. With Mark Giordano out after his father’s sudden passing on Thursday, Morgan Rielly serving a suspension, and William Lagesson nursing an upper-body injury, Rifai’s call-up comes at a crucial time.

Mark Giordano will be missing today from the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rifai has impressed in the AHL this season. He isn’t much for scoring, putting up only 11 points in 34 games. However, the undrafted defenseman does come with experience. He’d competed in a variety of leagues, including the United States Hockey League (USHL) and the East Coast Athletic Conference (ECAC), before signing with the AHL Marlies in 2022.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe (see the video link above) has praised Rifai, highlighting his skating ability, physicality, and competitiveness. With the team’s confidence in his abilities, he should be ready to make an impact in his debut and contribute to the Maple Leafs’ success in upcoming games if he’s needed.

A Final Thought

It will be interesting to see how an undermanned Toronto team will match up against the Blues. So far, they’ve been surprisingly good at covering for so many key players out of the lineup. Adversity seems to bring out the best in them.

Playoff implications are at stake, so fans might see an intense battle between these two on-the-cusp teams.