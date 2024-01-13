NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Panthers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, former Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau dropped a bombshell about Quinn Hughes on Friday night. Meanwhile, Elvis Merzlikins is likely on his way out of Columbus. Would the Blue Jackets and Edmonton Oilers make sense as trade partners? Finally, how close is an extension for Sam Reinhart in Florida and what will a long-term extension look like?

Canucks Wanted Boudreau to Move Hughes to Center

Former Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau revealed a remarkable detail about his tenure with the team last season. During a segment on the NHL Network, Boudreau unveiled that there was internal pressure to transition defenseman and team captain Quinn Hughes into a center.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Boudreau wouldn’t say who it was that wanted him to try the change, but he emphasized his steadfast refusal to comply with the request. It’s not that Hughes couldn’t play center and play the position well, but Hughes has thrived as a defenseman, boasting impressive statistics with 11 goals and 51 points in 42 games.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

The young defenseman’s exceptional performance earned him recognition as the Canucks’ representative for the All-Star Game and he’s already in the Norris conversation.

Blue Jackets Agree to Find “New Scenario” For Merzlikins

As per a report by Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins spoke to the media this week and made clear that he hasn’t formally requested a trade, but he and the team are exploring a “new scenario” for him. Merzlikins expressed his love for Columbus and the team, adding that he grew up in the city. However, he emphasized his desire not to be a backup goaltender.

Latest News & Highlights

Merzlikins hasn’t played since December 29th due to illness, serving as either a backup or a healthy scratch without seeing any game time. The player and his agent have engaged in discussions with the team to reach this understanding.

Would the Oilers Be a Fit For Merzlikins?

With the news that Merzlikins is likely on his way out of Columbus, talk of a deal with the Edmonton Oilers has surfaced again. The Oilers were rumored to have had interest before their own run of nine wins in a row and before Calvin Pickard was showing himself to be a suitable backup. But, if the Oilers could move Jack Campbell in any deal, it might be worth revisiting the idea of a deal.

Related: Oilers Must Include Jack Campbell in a Trade for Elvis Merzlikins

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal writes:

There are a number of factors that would indicate Merzlikins will not be coming to Edmonton. At the same time, does not a Jack Campbell. 32, for Merzlikins trade make so much sense that it’s bound to happen? Their contracts are almost the same, with Campbell making $5.0 million per year for the next three seasons, just $400,000 less per year than Merzlikins. Merzlikins has a .906 career save percentage, while Campbell has a career .909 save percentage. Both players have worn out their welcome in their current cities and need a change of scenery. Both would have a chance to find their old games and redeem themselves in a new city. source – ‘Does a Jack Campbell-for-Elvis Merzlikins trade make too much sense not to happen?’ – David Staples – Edmonton Journal – 01/12/2024

Panthers Working to Get a Deal Done with Sam Reinhart

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Florida Panthers and forward Sam Reinhart are working hard on a contract extension. There is a feeling this could get done relatively soon and that he’ll come in right around the same number per season as Matthew Tkachuk.

Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers celebrates his game winning goal in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

LeBrun notes:

The big name right now is Sam Reinhart, he has a shot at a 60-goal season, he’s having a career year at the right time. There’s also a bit of a reality check here in the sense that he plays for the Florida Panthers, a team that’s trying to build something with sustainability, they want to take a run at being a Cup contender, they’re also in a state with no income tax. What does that mean – you look at Florida, Tampa Bay, Nashville, Dallas, Vegas, not a single player on any of those teams makes more than $10 million because of that.”

Reinhar could possibly get more on July 1, but will he keep more than the $10-11 million another team might pay him? LeBrun says the two sides haven’t “really gotten into the meat of negotiations yet – general discussions but nothing too serious yet.”