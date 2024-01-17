NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Senators, Wild, Blue Jackets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, things are starting to heat up in Toronto where there are questions about the future of head coach Sheldon Keefe. Meanwhile, there are said to be “crazy rumors” coming out of Vancouver. The Ottawa Senators are working on a deal for Shane Pinto, and the Minnesota Wild might soon receive trade offers for Marc-Andre Fleury. Finally, can the Columbus Blue Jackets trade Elvis Merzlikins if there’s no market for him?

Sheldon Keefe on Coaching Hot Seat

Amidst the Toronto Maple Leafs’ struggles, particularly in maintaining two-goal leads, speculation surrounding Sheldon Keefe’s coaching future intensifies. Facing increasing scrutiny and possibly on the hot seat, Keefe’s job security appears uncertain.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

NHL insider Andy Strickland was shocked to hear that Keefe was suggesting the Avalanche’s star players were beyond NHL level and Keefe suggested that the narrative that Toronto can’t hold leads isn’t entirely accurate when you look at the failed opportunities to score against the Oilers on Tuesday night. It sounds like Keefe is struggling to find the root of the issues with the team.

Strickland noted, “The clock has begun.” He added, “It started a long time ago probably, but now it’s officially begun. He will not be the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs when the season begins next year.” If the Leafs are thinking about making a coaching change timing becomes imperative. With the trade deadline just weeks away, the Leafs will need to know how good this team can be under another bench boss before going all in.

No Trade Market For Elvis Merzlikins

Pierre LeBrun noted on Tuesday’s TSN Insider Trading report that there are literally no interested teams for Columbus Blue Jackets’ goalie Elvis Merzlikins. Thanks to a hefty contract that still has term on it, teams are unwilling to take a chance on a player that has had a history of turbulent times with his current organization. And, the road has been bumpy in Columbus, to say the least.

LeBrun explained that the market is pretty soft for the goaltender and suggested that Merzlikins will have to play better when he gets the chance to help raise his value, says the NHL insider.

Are Teams Waiting To Approach Wild About Marc-Andre Fleury?

It was also reported by LeBrun that Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin is determined to keep goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, but that teams are waiting to pounce should the veteran netminder become available. Guerin is confident in the team’s playoff contention, but trade rumors swirl around the pending UFA.

LeBrun says that teams are highly interested in Fleury and while the Wild are currently prioritize keeping the goaltender, he adds, “But, Guerin acknowledged that yes, if they fall out of it, he expects teams to call and expects to have a discussion with Marc-Andre Fleury.”

Senators Tabling Multiple Offers to Shane Pinto

According to a report by Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia the Senators have put together multiple contract offers for restricted free agent Shane Pinto. While speculation is out there that Pinto might agree to a deal around the value of his qualifying offer at $874,000, Ottawa has presented various options, including two-year, four-year, five-year, and six-year terms.

Estimated values on a longer-term deal could reach around $5 million. If the two sides go this route, clearing cap space would become imperative and the Senators would likely need to make a trade. The Senators must make a prompt decision; Sunday’s lineup against the Flyers depends on finalized terms. To salvage the season, winning games must commence immediately.