Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Benoit, Holmberg, Gregor & Woll 

The Toronto Maple Leafs faced a tough game against the red-hot Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night, and in the end, they couldn’t rise to the challenge. Yet again, the Maple Leafs had a two-goal lead but couldn’t hold on and fell 4-2 to the Oilers. It was the Edmonton’s 11th straight win and the Maple Leafs’ fourth straight loss.

From my perspective, two reasons contributed to the Maple Leafs’ loss: Despite a strong start, Toronto was unable to capitalize on chances to extend their lead. The Oilers kept chipping away, and the Maple Leafs made mistakes at exactly the wrong time, resulting in at least two Oilers’ gimme goals. It wasn’t that the Maple Leafs didn’t have chances, but they missed them. Tyler Bertuzzi’s redirection hit the post, and William Nylander missed on a breakaway. Toronto simply could not convert their key scoring opportunities.

Second, the Maple Leafs had too many defensive breakdowns, which allowed the Oilers to capitalize on key moments. Leon Draisaitl’s goal in the second period and Ryan McLeod‘s game-winner in the third were the direct result of huge mistakes in Toronto’s defensive play. The team left their goalie Martin Jones hung out to dry, yet again. They did the same with Ilya Samsonov against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday (Jan. 14).

Item One: Maple Leafs Now Have Lost 4 Straight Games When They’ve Had Leads

We’re seeing a concerning trend. The Maple Leafs lost their fourth straight game by squandering a lead. Tuesday’s game was also the third game in a row where they gave up the deciding goal in the last five minutes of regulation. The obvious question is why the team can’t hold onto a lead late in games.

The pattern is frustrating, especially since the team isn’t even picking up a point for losing in overtime these days. Why does the team’s composure slip when the pressure mounts? The number of late mistakes that turn into opposition wins is surprising. It seems like a mental issue, and it’s been costly.

Item Two: Pontus Holmberg Is Showing His Value

Against the Oilers, Pontus Holmberg‘s play stood out. There’s more to his game than meets the eye. While he might not possess significant offensive upside – in that, he might not be sufficiently gifted to drive a line as a center – his versatility is a crucial asset for the Maple Leafs.

Pontus Holmberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When he’s operating as the third-line center, Holmberg plays a consistent 200-foot game. However, when he’s been placed alongside highly skilled top-six players, his ability to forecheck and his responsible defence create chances for him (and his linemates) to shine. He seems to have a high hockey IQ that allows him to create offensive chances.

During one sequence last night, his forecheck led to a great opportunity for defenseman Mark Giordano off a feed from Mitch Marner. I wouldn’t be surprised if he took the top-six spot from Matthew Knies full-time.

Item Three: Simon Benoit Works Hard on the Ice

I have a note of praise for Simon Benoit. His grit, hard work and determination are worthy of mention. While the team has not been successful, some players are giving their all. Benoit is one of them.

The Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Simon Benoit to a one-year deal. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/zJQ86n1v2V — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 28, 2023

Benoit, despite his lack of smooth style, has become a beacon of accountability. He made a huge mistake on the ice, but he dug in to swiftly fix it. His giveaway coming out of the defensive zone turned into an Oilers rush on goalie Martin Jones. However, Benoit pushed hard to recover and slid across the ice to knock the puck off the Oilers’ stick before he could shoot.

It was a mistake and a real-time recovery; by busting his rear, Benoit showed his unwavering commitment to the team. In a roster filled with polish, he differs. He brings a gritty side to the defensive end and contributes with his shot-blocking and physical play.

If the Maple Leafs are going to overcome the season’s challenges, it will be thanks to the hard work of players like Benoit – the unsung heroes of the team, who help pull them through tough spots. These depth players are often overshadowed by the stars, but they play a key role in shaping the team’s identity and contributing to its overall success.

Item Four: Noah Gregor Is a Low-Cost Keeper

Noah Gregor also deserves praise for his play. Throughout last night’s game, the Maple Leafs’ fourth line was either on its toes or its heels. During the first period, they seemed to be overwhelmed by the force of the Oilers’ offence. But then things turned. There were shifts – and more than one of them – when the team’s fourth line took it to the Oilers and almost scored.

Noah Gregor, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

They created some chaos in front of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, which might have ended up in a goal. David Kampf seemed to have several chances on Skinner, but Gregor was also part of that group.

Gregor is a league-minimum-salary player who adds speed and gets his scoring opportunities off the rush. His game and scoring capabilities – he has a good shot – make him a valuable asset at a reasonable cost. Players like Gregor, as far as I’m concerned, are working-class heroes, and the team needs more of them. Their determination, which sometimes seems to overwhelm their skills, brings an edge and grittiness that the team needs.

They bring a refreshing dynamic to the lineup.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll is recovering from his high-ankle sprain. He’s travelling with the team on this current road trip, which likely means that his return is in sight.

Woll has resumed skating and has shown no setbacks in his rehab. The last I read was that head coach Sheldon Keefe believes Woll is still some time away. However, his progress aligns with the recovery timeline that was laid out. When he does come back, fans have to hope he brings his skill and confidence with him. The team needs it right now.