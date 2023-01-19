NHL Rumors: Wild, Canadiens, Ducks, Canucks, Bruins, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Matt Dumba is a healthy scratch for the Minnesota Wild. Is this a hint that a trade could be close? Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are not interested in trading Sam Montembeault, John Klingberg is waiting for a trade out of Anaheim, and there are developments on Bo Horvat trade discussions.

Dumba a Healthy Scratch for Wild

As per Michael Russo, “Matt Dumba will be a healthy scratch tonight. Hockey decision, not injury. Evason: “We had a real good meeting. He knows why he’s sitting out tonight.” Russo reports that Alex Goligoski will be inserted into the lineup.

Considering this is being labeled a hockey decision and the NHL is only a few weeks away from the NHL Trade Deadline, the decision to scratch Dumba will lead to speculation that a trade might be close. There was talk of the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators being interested in Dumba and that the Wild might be open to moving him. The hesitation was that Minnesota would need him for their playoff run but if he’s not being played and he’s healthy, that could change the narrative.

Canadiens Not Trading Sam Montembeault

Journalist Eric Engels is reporting that Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that he isn’t considering trading goaltender Sam Montembeault as he sees him as part of their future. This isn’t to suggest there have been specific offers for the goaltender, but the Canadiens are being viewed as a seller this deadline and his name will undoubtedly come up considering he’s got one more season on his deal at a $1 million salary.

Kent Hughes sees Sam Montembeault as part of the future, says he won't consider trading him. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 18, 2023

John Klingberg Waiting to Be Traded

Lisa Dillman of the Whillier Daily News posted comments from Ducks’ defenseman John Klingberg who is simply waiting to be traded out of Anaheim before the deadline. He supplied the team with his 10-team no-trade list at the end of December and there is talk he is willing to be quite flexible on it if a move to a contender is possible. He’s a pending UFA with a salary cap hit of $7 million.

Klingberg said, “I know I’m going to be trade bait too. See what happens. I’ll take it day by day. I’m just looking at my own game. I haven’t been happy with the way I’ve played here. It’s been a lot different than I thought it would be.” He knows the break was good for him, talked about having spoken with the Edmonton Oilers during the summer, and explained:

“…if I’m gonna be traded – I don’t want to end up getting traded where I don’t feel like they have a chance to win. Or that I have a chance to play a big role, where it’s a meaningful role where I can prove myself and prove to the team.” source – ‘Ducks’ John Klingberg knows he is ‘trade bait’- Lisa Dillman – Whittier Daily News – 01/11/2023

Latest on Bo Horvat

Pierre LeBrun noted during the latest TSN Insider Trading report that the Canucks are still exploring the market on Bo Horvat and that they’ve “pretty much checked in with almost every contender.”

Bo Horvat, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He’s told the Carolina Hurricanes have kicked tires on Horvat and that they see him as someone who can help them score and his speed would be an asset. That said, LeBrun reports, “But, the price is too steep I think for the Hurricanes at this point.” LeBrun notes that the Canucks would want a young center as part of a multi-asset package and the Hurricanes aren’t giving up Martin Necas. He adds, “Carolina doesn’t spend high on rentals traditionally. I don’t think they’ll break that path here for Bo Horvat. So we’ll see where this goes.”

Meanwhile, Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now writes, “An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GMs of other Stanley Cup contending teams.” Murphy adds that the Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, and Seattle Kraken as other teams interested in acquiring Horvat.