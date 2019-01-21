In today’s rumor rundown, there is plenty going following a busy Sunday in the NHL. After the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers, the team placed two players on waivers hinting that something might be up with player movement or management changes. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes, despite delivering a drubbing to Edmonton, are still looking for a top-six forward.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings are willing to move a lot more than just pending free agents, the New York Rangers have been scouting the Colorado Avalanche, and the asking price for Jake Muzzin has been determined.

Carolina Seeking Top-Six Forward

Darren Dreger speculates the Carolina Hurricanes may continue to try and acquire another top-six forward even after adding Nino Niederreiter. The team has placed a premium on making the playoffs.

Dreger added:

“But I don’t get the sense that Don Waddell or the Carolina Hurricanes are done. They still have pieces on their back end. Maybe Brett Pesce, Dougie Hamilton’s name has surfaced on occasion as speculation, there are other defensemen that they could use.”

Carolina handily defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday evening, scoring seven goals. Two came from their newest acquisition.

Edmonton Places Rattie and Spooner on Waivers: What’s Next?

After an embarrassing loss, the Oilers are making quick changes. They’ve placed forwards Ty Rattie and Ryan Spooner on waivers.

The #Oilers have placed forwards Ty Rattie & Ryan Spooner on waivers. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 21, 2019

Everyone in Edmonton is guessing what this is all about. Is Rattie being waived a sign he did not have a fan in coach Ken Hitchcock/ Is Spooner being waived to clear up cap space for a trade? (he’ll likely not be claimed will be sent to the AHL). Is a player like Brandon Manning next to be waived?

Right now, this doesn’t look good on Peter Chiarelli because any remnants of the Jordan Eberle trade have now disappeared and the team is still losing games 7-4 as they did versus the Hurricanes or not getting a shot on goal in the first half of a period of hockey. There are even some whispers a change might be coming before the season ticket meeting being held for Oilers ticket holders Monday evening.

Rangers Scouting Avs Games

Adrian Dater of BSN Denver writes the New York Rangers have been scouting the Colorado Avalanche of late, as well as their AHL team and the idea here is that the Rangers are eyeing prospects they might be able to pick up for a player like Kevin Hayes.

Dater believes this might be a pointless exercise as the Avalanche are not going to give away their top prospects or draft picks for a short-term rental. They may do so for a player with term left, but that certainly doesn’t describe Kevin Hayes.

Red Wings Open to Moving Almost Anyone

While the expectation is that the Detroit Red Wings will move some of their pending unrestricted free agents, GM Ken Holland indicated to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press (video link) that he’s open to moving a lot more than just the free agents.

If they aren’t a part of the young core (Anthony Mantha, Dylan Larkin, and Andreas Athanasiou) Detroit is prepared to move them. Long-term veterans could be on their way out if another team expresses interest.

Asking Price for Jake Muzzin

It is being speculated that the Los Angeles Kings want a lot for top-four defenseman Jake Muzzin. Darren Dreger said during a Friday morning radio hit on Toronto’s TSN 1050 that the asking price is, “off the charts. It’s like a first-round draft pick and a prospect, if not a top prospect.”

The high price tag has backed teams off and that might not matter to the Kings who don’t seem willing to budge. As it stands right now, LA is still in listening mode and will determine whether or not to shift the ask as time passes.