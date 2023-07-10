NHL Rumors: Senators, Penguins, Flames, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, does the deal to send Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings open up an opportunity to sign Vladimir Tarasenko? Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins want Erik Karlsson, but not if it means moving a certain prospect. Why haven’t the Calgary Flames made other trades? Finally, which three names are most likely going to be traded out of Montreal?

Senators Will Try to Sign Tarasenko

When asked if trading DeBrincat means the Senators will try to sign Tarasenko to a contract in free agency, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun said, “I really think that’s the avenue they’re going to try to go down. Whether that’s going to work or not, I’m not sure. I think the Carolina Hurricanes are still in there.” He adds that the Senators can offer him a top-six role and that it would be a perfect fit for the Senators.

Vladimir Tarasenko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Speculation was that Tarasenko wasn’t thrilled about the idea of signing with a Canadian team so he might explore a deal with a team like the Hurricanes or someone else first. But, if there isn’t term out there for him, the Senators are probably one of the only teams willing to go there. Tarasenko might want to take what he can get and work in tandem with some top players like Tim Stützle or Josh Norris to up his numbers.

Penguins Won’t Include Pettersson in Karlsson Deal

Despite talk that Kyle Dubas might need to come up with a backup plan for the Penguins if a trade isn’t an option, there are reports the Penguins are still actively trying to work out a deal for Erik Karlsson. That said, one player that won’t be included in the deal if a trade is made is Marcus Pettersson.

According to Jesse Marshall, in the 32 Thoughts podcast by Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, it was stated that Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson would not be involved in any potential Karlsson trade. Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas values Pettersson as a crucial asset to their defensive lineup. He writes, “Dubas views him as mission critical to the upcoming season, which he is. Pettersson is a severely underrated defensive impact, among other things.”

Why Haven’t the Calgary Flames Made More Trades?

TSN’s Salim Valji recently shed light on the Calgary Flames’ limited trade activity following Tyler Toffoli’s departure. Valji highlighted Noah Hanifin‘s reputation as a highly regarded top-four defenseman, which could explain the challenges faced by teams in navigating the flattened salary cap this offseason. Despite Hanifin’s team-friendly contract for the upcoming season, moving him may prove difficult due to financial constraints.

Valji suggested that the Flames might enter the next season with Hanifin, Elias Lindholm, and Mikael Backlund still on the roster, despite their impending unrestricted free agency in a year’s time.

Regarding Lindholm, Flames management remains optimistic about securing a contract extension, as he has not definitively ruled out a return beyond 2023-24. However, there is concern over the potential loss of Lindholm to free agency, similar to Johnny Gaudreau’s departure to Columbus last summer.

Three Possible Trade Candidates Out of Montreal

According to the panel of the Montreal Gazette, specifically Rick Green, there are a few names that could be moved by the Montreal Canadiens as the summer rolls along. Noting that Christian Dvorak, given his $4.45 million salary cap hit, is a potential trade candidate, he also mentions that the team is likely actively exploring trade options for Mike Hoffman, who carries a $4.5 million cap hit. Another player who could potentially be on the move is Joel Armia, with his $3.4 million cap hit making him a viable candidate for a trade.