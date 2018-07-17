In today’s rumor rundown, there are questions about what kind of contract Jacob Trouba should get from the Jets, Tyler Seguin talks about his potential contract expectations, questions arise as to the future of Tuukka Rask in Boston and we update the status of Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals.

What Will Jacob Trouba Get?

Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun is reporting the Winnipeg Jets and Jacob Trouba have their arbitration hearing set for this Friday and there are questions surrounding what Trouba should get and if the Jets can afford it. Winnipeg already lost center Paul Statsny, in part, because they were making room for Trouba’s salary. It could be harmful to the organization if there were further hurdles.

Trouba is playing top-pairing minutes for the Jets, and expecting to paid as such. Meanwhile, the Jets have to worry about fitting in Trouba, Patrik Laine, and Blake Wheeler — all will need new deals after this season. While both sides continue to talk and try to potentially reach an agreement before arbitration, it is not known if things are close.

Expectations are that a five or six year deal in and around the $5.5 million per season range is reasonable. But, some are questioning if Trouba wants more than $6 million per year for an even longer term? Could it be closer to $7 million per season if Trouba gets what he’s looking for?

Related: NHL Rumors: Panarin, Dumba, Zucker, More

Could the Bruins Move Tuukka Rask?

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston is predicting Jaroslav Halak will be a better backup to Tuukka Rask than Anton Khudobin was. And, since the Bruins haven’t had a bonafide backup for quite some time — at least one that could threaten Rask in the No. 1 position — would the Bruins consider moving Rask for the right offer?

After Bruins’ GM Don Sweeney said the franchise is going to roll with the goaltender who performs, if Halak outplays Rask (which seems incredibly unlikely), might the Bruins try to move his $7 million salary? Or, would Sweeney not want to risk losing the combination of two netminders pushing each other every night?

Halak has had injury issues and struggled with consistency but should the Bruins choose to shop Rask, there might not be a need to move Torey Krug who the club is rumored to be shopping.

Related: NHL Rumors: Panarin, Larkin, Ellis, More

Tyler Seguin Talks Contract Extension

Mike Heika of the DallasStars.com discussed how much the Dallas Stars were part of the summer’s biggest storylines. The team was in on John Tavares and still rumored to be in on trade talks with the Senators about Erik Karlsson. He says there is an interest among players in the NHL to come to Dallas a play and the organization is willing to spend money to ice a competitive team. But, none of these moves happen without potentially affecting the status of Stars’ center Tyler Seguin.

When asked about his contract situation in Dallas, Seguin said he’s leaving all that to his reps. “My focus is I have another year with the Dallas Stars, so there is no real thought of thinking of other teams or thinking of free agency. My focus is getting ready to play this year.”

There is a belief the Stars have an internal cap of $9.5 million per season when it comes to Seguin because they believe Jamie Benn should be the team’s highest-paid forward. The question is, if true, can the Stars convince Seguin to accept such a deal? Seguin does like playing in Dallas and this would match the eight-year contract Nikita Kucherov just signed. That said, the expectation is, Seguin would fetch more than that as a free agent.

Related: NHL Rumors: Karlsson, Karlsson, Nylander, More

Tom Wilson Deal Close?

Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports the Washington Capitals have made getting Tom Wilson signed a priority. “It’s a big priority,” MacLellan said. “Tom’s a big part of our team, a big part of what we got going and our playoff success. So, he’s No. 1 right now.” Meanwhile, Mark Guy, Wilson’s agent says the sides aren’t “done or close” to having it completed.

Guy has said that they talked term at over four years. McLellan says the team wants to keep him around as long as possible and insiders expect Wilson to get somehwere between $3.5 and $4.5 million a season.