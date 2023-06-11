NHL Rumors: Flyers, Flames, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Scott Laughton’s name is getting a lot of attention out of the Philadelphia Flyers organization. Meanwhile, there’s a potential unexpected target on the radar of the Edmonton Oilers. The Calgary Flames could be among the busier teams this offseason when it comes to trades and the Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t spoken to Michael Bunting yet because they have other priorities.

Laughton Drawing Attention at the NHL Combine

He’s not in attendance at the NHL Combine, but apparently, his name is everywhere. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, “One of the names that was probably mentioned the most was Scott Laughton’s.” Friedman noted that, in a perfect world, the Flyers would like to keep him, but because he’s got three years left on his deal, he’s a good player, and teams are always looking for centers, if the Flyers get the right price, they’ll consider moving him as part of the roster changeover.

Friedman noted, “Like Ted DiBiase said, the Million Dollar Man, everybody’s got a price.” What that price is and what it would take to get Laughton from the Flyers is unknown.

Oilers Have Reached Out About Travis Konecny

According to Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal, the Oilers have an interest in forward Travis Konecny from the Flyers. Leavins writes in his 9 Things column on Sunday:

And a contact of mine with connections to the player reports that the Oilers are one of the teams that has reached out to ask about Travis Konecny. There is lots to like about the speedy, versatile, competitive forward with lots of finish. Konecny has just one year left on a relatively economical $5.5m cap hit, and the London, Ontario native would probably not be averse to signing long-term North of the border. Konecny would be a true Top-6 prize for Edmonton. We shall see if there is any fire from that bit of smoke. source – ‘A list of possible targets for the Edmonton Oilers includes one name that may surprise you: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 06/11/2023

Leavins also believes the Oilers have a “keen eye” on Connor Brown from the Washington Capitals. He wonders if Brown’s injury situation this past season means he can be signed to a league-minimum, bonus-laden contract.

Noah Hanifin Could Be on the Move Out of Calgary

Hanifin has one more year on his contract and Friedman thinks teams have begun to ask the Flames what their plan is. While a lot of insiders are watching the Winnipeg Jets because big names are expected to be moved, Friedman thinks the Flames could be a team that finalizes a couple of big trades. They have a number of players with just one season remaining on their current deals.

Among the names to watch are Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm, and Tyler Toffoli at forward. On the blue line, Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov are all in their final year with the team.

Maple Leafs Haven’t Spoken to Michael Bunting Yet

As per a report by David Alter, according to his agent Paul Capizzano, Michael Bunting has not yet been approached by the Toronto Maple Leafs about a potential contract extension. “I have not heard from Brad Treliving or had any discussions regarding Michael Bunting as of today,” said Capizzano. The Leafs didn’t talk to Bunting during the season either, which one has to wonder if neither GM (Kyle Dubas or Brad Treliving) saw him as a part of the team’s future.

The Maple Leafs have other priorities, first dealing with their coaching situation and then talking with Auston Matthews. It sounds like newly-hired Shane Doan will be tasked with helping to get that extension finalized. He said, “I’ll be involved in helping Brad and helping the organization in any way possible. And if I can help in that area, I’ll help. But at the same time, that’ll be his decision. And I’m excited about the opportunity to work with him for the next little bit.”