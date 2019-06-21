In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is a ton of speculation heading into tonight’s NHL Entry Draft including buzz surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and others.

Blackhawks Willing to Trade No. 3?

Neal McHale reports that Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said during a conference call said that they would consider trading their No. 3 overall draft pick if they were to receive a really appealing offer. This represents the highest ranking draft choice on the table so far in the rumor mill.

Stan Bowman, Blackhawks General Manager (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bowman told Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Washington that it’s unlikely that they will be trading the pick. They’re certainly open to listening for offers but no one has made one worth considering just yet.

Avs Putting Tyson Barrie in Play?

Darren Dreger on TSN 690 regarding the Colorado Avalanche: “If they draft Byram like many believe they will 4th overall, does that open the door for a pretty significant trade, Tyson Barrie’s name has been out there, could Montreal get in that discussion?”

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

With his late night Thursday scrounging in Vancouver Dreger added that the Barrie trade consideration seems to have amplified since earlier in the day. Also some rumblings about Avs forward Carl Soderberg.

The Canucks were rumored to be interested in shaking up their blue line so it shouldn’t come as a surprise they would be in the conversations here.

AJ Haefele added that his sources were also saying Barrie is in play this weekend.

Blue Jackets to Make a Move

The Columbus Blue Jackets only have two selections in the entire draft. This is not acceptable to GM Jarmo Kekalainen who mortgaged the draft at a playoff run this past season.

Jarmo Kekalainen has found some gems through the years in the draft which will help the Blue Jackets.(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

He told reporters, including Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch (Twitter link), that the team has held trade talks that would see them move into the first round. While he’s not sure they’ll get into the first round, he’s confident they’ll make a trade or two in the coming days.

Teams Swapping Picks?

Elliotte Friedman said on Sportsnet that he’s heard the Vancouver Canucks (No. 10) may be looking to swap picks and have talked to the Detroit Red Wings at No. 6 and Buffalo Sabres at No. 7. The Canucks are being very active.

There was also speculation on Sportsnet 650 that the Canucks could be interested in moving up ahead of the Edmonton Oilers so they can draft Phillip Broberg. It is believed Broberg is the player the Oilers have their eyes on at No. 8.

Panthers Chances of Moving No. 13

Jameson Olive reports that Florida Panthers GM Dale Tallon said of the potential that they trade the No. 13 pick: ‘We have a line in the sand.”

Florida Panthers NHL General Manager Dale Tallon and Head Coach Joel Quenneville (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Lynne Sladky)

He added, “At 13, if all those players are gone, then we’ve already talked to teams about who’s willing to move up, who’s willing to move back, and what the get is and what the cost is. That’s part of the fun.”

Ducks Looking for a Center

GM Bob Murray told reporters, including Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register, that they’re looking to add a center with their top pick.

Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks, Oct. 24, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Veteran Ryan Getzlaf is 34 and Adam Henrique is treated more like a third line player there. They need someone now and for the future in a key role.

