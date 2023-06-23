NHL Rumors: Flames, Jets, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Carolina Hurricanes have been given a list of teams that Jordan Staal will agree to be traded to. Meanwhile, another name was added to the list of names looking to part ways with the Calgary Flames. The Winnipeg Jets and Blake Wheeler are working together to move him off the roster, and one scribe outlines some options the Toronto Maple Leafs are considering for William Nylander.

Jordan Staal and Hurricanes Could Be Parting Ways

Darren Dreger said on TSN Insider Trading Thursday that the assumed belief that Jordan Staal would be staying with the Carolina Hurricanes is not such a given anymore. “…this was an extension that was supposed to have been done almost 10 months ago,” Dreger said and hinted that the two sides are not on the same page when it comes to a new contract.

Jordan Staal, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He notes, “I believe that Staal’s camp supplied the Hurricanes with a number of options, so they’re trying to be as flexible as they can. But they need Hurricanes’ owner Tom Dundon to move from his position. If he doesn’t, we could see Staal as an unrestricted free agent on July 1.”

During the most recent season, Staal completed the last year of his 10-year, $60 million deal that he had signed with the Hurricanes in 2012. Throughout the season, he offered decent production with 17 goals and 34 points in 81 regular-season games, and further contributed with two goals and eight points in 15 playoff games.

Flames Making Toffoli Available Via Trade

Yesterday’s rumors report covered all the talk surrounding the Calgary Flames, but since that report, another name has been added to the list of players who have informed the organization they don’t intend to sign an extension. Tyler Toffoli is the latest name to be looking for a way out and the Flames are apparently shopping the forward, according to Frank Seravalli.

He tweeted, “Not to throw another log onto the fire for #Flames, but the potential exodus continues. I’m told Tyler Toffoli also plans on not re-signing in Calgary.” Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2024, Toffoli carries a cap hit of $4.25 million. He is among seven Flames players set to become UFAs in the summer of 2024, along with Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, and Oliver Kylington.

Jets and Wheeler Working on a Mutually Beneficial Split

According to Pierre LeBrun’s report, there are ongoing discussions between the Winnipeg Jets and Blake Wheeler to collaboratively facilitate his relocation to another team. LeBrun emphasizes that this is not about the Jets simply wanting to offload Wheeler, but rather both sides seeking an agreement to move forward in their respective paths.

LeBrun highlights that Wheeler is equally interested in a fresh start, aligning with the Jets’ desire to make that possible. However, the main challenge lies in Wheeler’s substantial salary cap hit of $8.25 million and the limited number of teams with either the inclination or the available cap space to accommodate him.

According to LeBrun, there are a few potential avenues for the move to take place. Firstly, it could involve a straightforward trade between teams. Alternatively, a buyout is another option on the table. Lastly, the arrangement could involve a trade to another team with the understanding that they would subsequently buy out Wheeler. As the buyout window is set to close next Friday, a decision needs to be reached before then. One thing is for certain, LeBrun firmly states, “Wheeler will not be part of the Jets roster next year.”

Might Nylander Sign a Shorter-Term Deal?

While much of the attention is on Auston Matthews in Toronto, a decision needs to be made regarding William Nylander. Jonas Siegel of The Athletic took a look at the three options facing new GM Brad Treliving and out of signing an extension, trading him, or doing nothing, it’s hard to tell which way the Maple Leafs are leaning.

One option, if extended, might be to sign Nylander to a shorter-term deal. He writes:

Of course, it’s possible that Nylander and/or the Leafs will look for fewer than eight years, at which point that cap hit will presumably(?) come down. Again, his last deal was for only six years (albeit when he was a younger player). A five-year deal, for instance, could be appealing for Nylander, as it would allow him to sign another relatively rich contract at 32 when the cap has gone up even further. For the Leafs, the appeal would be a lower cap number. source – ‘William Nylander and the Maple Leafs are at a crossroads: Which will happen this summer?’ – Jonas Siegel – The Athletic – 06/22/2023

He also notes that Nylander becomes a bit easier to trade if not locked in for eight years and they can maneuver no-trade clauses properly. If traded, Siegel speculates the St. Louis Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames, and New York Rangers might show interest.