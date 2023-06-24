NHL Rumors: Sabres, Blues, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres might be looking at Noah Hanifin. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues aren’t trading the No. 10 pick, but might they be looking at a different big move? The Boston Bruins are reportedly on the verge of making a huge splash and there is talk that perhaps Kyle Dubas might be open to the idea of Matt Murray in Pittsburgh. Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers to blame for the crumbling of the Calgary Flames? Apparently, it was in their mind when the two teams faced off in the playoffs.

Sabres Likely Eyeing Noah Hanifin

While he wouldn’t go so far as to say the top priority for the Buffalo Sabres and GM Kevyn Adams is Calgary defenseman Noah Hanifin, Darren Dreger of TSN believes this is the kind of player the Sabres are looking at. Noting that they are definitely in the market for a blueliner, Dreger said during a spot on Sabres Live, he said, “Adams and company have had those conversations. I’m sure he’s in constant communication with Craig Conroy and the Calgary Flames over Noah Hanifin, right?”

Kevyn Adams, Buffalo Sabres GM (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He added that the Sabres are desperate to improve their blue line and that unless they know they’ve got a lead on someone like Matt Dumba or someone like that in free agency, a trade makes a lot of sense.

Blues Not Moving No. 10 Pick, Linked to Clayton Keller?

After saying the team won’t be moving their No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft, the Blues do still have the No. 25 and No 29 picks and there is some trade buzz surrounding those selections. Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star is hinting the Arizona Coyotes could move Clayton Keller and that the Blues might be interested.

It seems unlikely that Keller is going anywhere considering reports that the buyouts of Zack Kassian and Patrik Nemeth were going to signal a change in direction for a Coyotes team that wants to be more competitive, but if Keller has notified the Coyotes that he wants out, who knows what teams will step up.

Kypreos wrote:

Speaking of buyouts, the Coyotes making some cap room has triggered speculation they are ready to trade Clayton Keller. He’s been linked to St. Louis but for that to happen the Blues would have to be willing to move a big contract out, like Jordan Kyrou’s $8.1 million … source – ‘The best thing for Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe might have been watching friend-boss Kyle Dubas walk out door’ – Nick Kypreso – Toronto Star – 06/22/2023

Bruins Trying to Do Something Massive Before July 1

Kypreos also claims the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Taylor Hall in an attempt to keep pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi and other reports have the organization working on something big. ESPN NHL analyst John Buccigross recently tweeted about a potentially “insane” move involving the Bruins prior to July 1st. Given the prevailing speculation regarding significant changes to the team’s roster, it seems logical to expect a major deal in the coming few days.

Hall is part of that talk, but murmurs indicating that the Bruins might explore options concerning their goaltending tandem, particularly due to rumors suggesting that Jeremy Swayman could potentially receive an offer sheet or that the Bruins might try to sell high on Linus Ullmark are out there. Jeff Marek commented on the Ullmark speculation and didn’t necessarily believe the Bruins could hit a home run in a trade there because goaltenders are available for teams that want one. He didn’t think the returns on goalies would be what they normally would be.

Would the Penguins Bring in Matt Murray?

Saying that he believes the Maple Leafs are trying hard to re-sign pending unrestricted free agents Luke Schenn and Noel Acciari, Kypreos wonders if clearing cap space by moving Matt Murray will help and if the Pittsburgh Penguins might be intrigued by the idea of acquiring Murray. He argues that prior to Dubas’s departure, there was a strong sense he was planning on bringing Murray back to the Leafs for his final year. Could that prior interest set up a trade between Dubas’s Penguins and Treliving’s Leafs?

Oilers Tried to Destroy the Calgary Flames

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman recently revealed an intriguing story about the intense Battle of Alberta playoff series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames two seasons ago. According to Friedman, an anonymous Oilers player shared that their motivation during the series was to break up the Flames if they won. This surprising revelation adds a new dimension to the heated rivalry between the teams.

These revelations coincide with reports of key players like Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, and Hanifin indicating they won’t re-sign with the Flames. Johhny Gaudreau left in free agency last summer, Matthew Tkachuk was traded to the Panthers, and the Flames underwent changes in coaching and management. Clearly, the Oilers got what they wanted.