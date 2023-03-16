NHL Rumors: Senators, Sabres, Blues, Ducks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how much did Ryan Reynolds selling Mint Mobile affect his ability to buy the Ottawa Senators? Meanwhile, are the Buffalo Sabres trying to convince Devon Levi to make his way to the main roster?

Jordan Binnington is set to have a hearing with the NHL Player Safety Committee and there is talk about what kind of contract the Anaheim Ducks will offer Trevor Zegras. Finally, Zach Hyman is back for the Oilers, but is another player injured?

Reynolds Is a Serious Player in the Senators Sale Process

According to Elliotte Friedman, when it comes to the bids to purchase the Ottawa Senators, “if there’s any concern Ryan Reynolds would not be a serious bidder — that’s over.” Friedman notes that he’s impressed people with his business savvy and his selling of Mint Mobile this week only helped his cause as he netted himself somewhere in the neighborhood of $340 million for his shares.

Senators fans seeing this happen like 🤤



What will Ryan Reynolds spend his share on? pic.twitter.com/SQFkQtAr5I — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 15, 2023

Friedman adds, “Initially, those around the NHL were excited about Reynolds because he’s Deadpool. Now, they’re excited because he’s Deadpool, he’s a smart businessman, he knows marketing, and the “Wrexham Plan” would come to Ottawa with him. He’s partnered with Remington Group. I’m not sure they had the highest bid, but they are competitive and determined. That’s what this round is for, to sort this out.”

Sabres Upset Regarding Goaltender Speculation

Friedman also notes that the Buffalo Sabres weren’t thrilled by reports they were interested in adding a goalie prior to the trade deadline, because they’d made it clear to prospect Devon Levi — who the Sabres currently hold his rights — that they want him and he has a legit route to the NHL if he showed he was ready coming out of Northeastern University.

Levi is apparently thinking things over but Friedman noted he’s not afraid to go the non-traditional route. Levin won the 2022-2023 Hockey East Player of the Year award.

Jordan Binnington to Have NHL Hearing

As per the NHL Department of Player Safety: “St. Louis’ Jordan Binnington will have a hearing today for Roughing/Unsportsmanlike Conduct on Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman.” The incident came during the Blues vs. Wild game on Wednesday night when Hartman scored and bumped into Binnington on his way past the goalie crease to celebrate. Binnington was not in the crease, but he didn’t like the bump and skated full-steam over to Hartman and delivered a shot with his blocker to Hartman’s face. Marc-Andre Fleury tried to come down and engage Binnington in a fight, but the linesmen wouldn’t let the two goaltenders have at each other.

Binnington was given a match penalty on the play. All of this came after Minnesota scored three unanswered goals and Binnington tried to mix it up with the Wild bench.

Hyman Returns For Oilers, McLeod Is Out

Zach Hyman was on a regular line for the Oilers at practice on Thursday. While it’s not a guarantee he plays, he’s likely set to return to the lineup as the Oilers take on the Dallas Stars. Hyman did take extra time on the ice after practice which means the Oilers could give him one more game of rest.

That said, Ryan McLeod was not on the ice this morning for the team’s morning skate. McLeod didn’t finish the game on Tuesday versus the Ottawa Senators and it was announced he was held out for precautionary reasons after the collision with Erik Brannstrom. It wasn’t noted at the time if it was potentially something serious.

Zegras’ Instagram Skill Could Affect His Next Contract

According to Zegaras’ center’s skills coach Adam Oates, the two sides have been working to get “The Instagram” out of the forward’s game. Oates noted during an interview with Nick Kypreos on the RealKyper and Bourne show, Oates acknowledged, “There’s a difference between Instagram skill and regular skill and I’m trying to get the Instagram out of there.”

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kypreos wrote in the Toronto Star: “I have my doubts on the 21-year-old’s longevity with the Ducks. Contract negotiations between Ducks management and Zegras over the next couple of months should be fascinating. He’s completing his entry-level contract and will want a significant raise based on his production At the same time, he’s a controversial player who is developing a bit of a reputation in the NHL as arrogant and his propensity to do flashy moves when they might not be necessary have rubbed some the wrong way.