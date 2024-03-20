NHL Rumors: Rangers, Bruins, Jets, CTE and the NHL

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers could have made a bigger play at the NHL Trade Deadline but elected to fill holes on the roster. What deals were in the works that they didn’t ultimately pull the trigger on? If Elias Lindholm back in Vancouver isn’t a certainty, would the Boston Bruins think about going after the pending UFA? Are the Winnipeg Jets going to look at contract extensions for Tyler Toffoli and Sean Monahan? Finally, the NHL says goodbye to Chris Simon, but there are questions about CTE and the NHL after his passing.

Rangers Pivoted After Bigger Deadline Deals Failed

In the latest episode of Sportsnet’s “32 Thoughts: The Podcast,” Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discussed the New York Rangers’ strategic moves at the trade deadline. Despite not pursuing players like Jake Guentzel, and failing to convince Max Pacioretty to leave the Washington Capitals, the Rangers focused on plugging roster gaps with Alexander Wennberg and Jack Roslovic.

Wennberg, who declined an extension with the Seattle Kraken, found a new home with the Rangers and seamlessly integrated into their third-line center role. Additionally, Roslovic became a target when Pacioretty opted not to waive his no-move clause. Roslovic now occupies a key position on one of the Rangers’ top lines and has a goal and four points in seven games since joining the roster.

The Bruins Could Target Lindholm This Offseason

In a recent piece for The Athletic, Fluto Shinzawa provided insight into the Boston Bruins’ off-season plans. With an anticipated $21.5 million in cap space, the Bruins are poised to be active in the market. Shinzawa suggests that the Bruins may consider pursuing Elias Lindholm should the Vancouver Canucks center become available as a free agent on July 1st.

Shinzawa writes:

But it remains to be seen how long the Bruins would prefer to proceed without an impact pivot. If Elias Lindholm chooses to explore free agency over staying with the Vancouver Canucks, the Bruins would surely kick the tires. It would allow them to move Zacha to the wing or give Poitras time in the AHL if needed. source – ‘Bruins 2024-25 depth chart: What’s to come this offseason?’ – Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 03/14/2024

Canucks’ GM Patrik Allvin recently said that the team isn’t sure about an extension for Lindholm. It would make sense that Vancouver and Boston might talk trade at the NHL Draft if the Canucks try to recoup some of the assets they gave up to get Lindholm out of Calgary.

Jets Interested in Re-Signing Both Monahan and Toffoli

Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli have fit in seamlessly with the Winnipeg Jets since being acquired. While serious talks haven’t taken place regarding an extension for either player (both pending UFAs), the Jets will be keen to ink both to new deals if the team finds success down the stretch and makes a run in the playoffs.

First, Winnipeg gave up a first for Monahan and while he’s going to get a nice raise, the Jets would love to stretch that return as far as they can and beyond just a partial season. Monahan is still only 29 and the way he’s rebounded from a serious injury, there will be offseason interest in his services. Toffoli is looking for a longer-term deal but has always signed reasonable contracts when you consider his level of production. If he explodes offensively, he could be in for a nice payday.

Former NHLer Chris Simon Passes Away

The hockey world mourns the loss of former NHL left winger and enforcer Chris Simon, who passed away at the age of 52. The NHL and several of his former teams confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday. In a statement released Tuesday night, Chris Simon’s family confirmed his death by suicide.

“The family strongly believes and witnessed firsthand, that Chris struggled immensely from CTE which unfortunately resulted in his death,” the statement expressed.

With Simon’s passing, the issue of player safety has taken on renewed urgency at the NHL GM meetings. The tragic circumstances surrounding his death underscore the importance of addressing the long-term impact of head injuries and the need for continued efforts to prioritize player well-being. There were several questions about CTE at the meetings this week. The NHL continued to hold their stance that the science is lacking and their game is as safe as “safe as possible.”