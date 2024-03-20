Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Tavares & Matthews’ Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs faced a tough 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night, leaving little for their fans to celebrate. Other than hitting six goalposts, the only thing worth celebrating was the valiant effort to mount a comeback in the third period. But, close doesn’t count, and the Maple Leafs fell short in their quest for redemption from their stunning 5-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

With a three-goal deficit looming over them to start the third, William Nylander scored on a power play, followed by goals from Tyler Bertuzzi and John Tavares. However, give Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson credit. He made huge saves in the closing minutes, and Toronto lost its chance to tie the score.

Reflecting on the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe expressed disappointment in his team’s performance, particularly in their defensive play. He highlighted a lack of sharpness, both mentally and in execution, citing difficulties in passing, handling the puck, and defending effectively.

Item One: Maple Leafs Face Goal Post Woes

If hockey is a game of odd bounces, Tuesday’s game was riddled with them. Notably, Toronto hit goalposts six times. Although the team didn’t play well defensively, it did generate scoring chances. However, the Maple Leafs were unlucky in converting those chances into goals.

The abundance of near misses highlighted the unpredictability of the game. The game result (and the resulting angst about the team) would have been different if any two of those pucks had bounced into the net.

Item Two: Maple Leafs’ Performance Analysis Suggests the Team Lacks Playoff Intensity

It was evident that the Maple Leafs lacked the urgency that should be associated with playoff-ready teams. Facing a Flyers team that is likely out of playoff contention, the Maple Leafs failed to assert dominance from the start. They allowed the Flyers to capitalize on their scoring chances and did not capitalize on their own.

Ilya Samsonov was the victim of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ poor defensive play in front of him.

(Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The lack of intensity doesn’t bode well for the team. It’s also a reminder of the dangers of teams playing without postseason pressure. At the same time, it should motivate the Maple Leafs to elevate their performance in crucial matchups. That’s exactly what Keefe did after the game. Could intensity be a problem with this team?

Item Three: Tavares Shines Despite Loss

John Tavares showed up during the 4-3 loss to the Flyers. Despite the defeat, he emerged as a standout offensive performer by scoring a goal and adding two assists. He also was a demon in the faceoff circle, winning 13 of 18 draws. His play was pivotal in keeping the Maple Leafs competitive throughout the game.

Although his scoring might be down this season, he remains a leader and offensive catalyst for the team. His three-point night included his 22nd goal of the season. He now has back-to-back multiple-point games and has shown his ability to generate offence and contribute despite fluctuations in his overall point production.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Looking ahead for the Maple Leafs, one interesting question arises: Is Auston Matthews transitioning into a facilitator role with Mitch Marner out with his high-ankle sprain? Matthews’ game against the Flyers suggests that he’s thinking more about passing and playmaking than scoring himself. He didn’t score last night but notched two assists.

While it’s good that Matthews is demonstrating a team-first approach by actively facilitating scoring chances for his teammates, does this shift in focus from scoring to facilitating signify a strategic adjustment in Matthews’ gameplay?

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It will be interesting to see how he defines his role when Marner returns to the lineup. In some ways, he seems to be adopting more of an Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid type of game plan and that he values winning games more than hitting the 70-goal mark this season.